Watch: "Don't ever go personal" - Shaquille O'Neal hilariously roasts NBA on TNT co-host Adam Lefkoe after he compares Dwyane Wade to LeBron James

Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker and Adam Lefkoe were back for another episode of the NBA on TNT to talk about everything basketball. Well, almost “everything” as the show has incorporated the so-called TNT Tuesday Confessional. The segment is aimed at a lighter side of the dynamics between the four co-hosts.

On the latest edition of the Tuesday Confessional, Adam Lefkoe trolled Dwyane Wade, referencing the #9 he gave Aaron Gordon in the infamous 2020 Slam Dunk Contest. The sportscaster took another shot at Wade, calling him “almost a LeBron” after the retired Miami Heat star belittled Lefkoe’s distinctive turtlenecks.

Shaquille O'Neal, despite Lefkoe’s obvious attempt to come up with something funny, half-jokingly gave him a piece of advice:

"Listen. There’s rules. Okay?... We all [Shaq, Parker and Wade] here have G-14 classification. You’re a visitor in the studio. Don’t ever go personal… He never said nothing about you… You went personal. Technical foul on you!!!"

Coming from Shaquille O'Neal, Lefkoe was clearly trying to hold back his laughter. Shaq’s famously known for his regular dissing contests with fellow Hall-of-Famer and Inside the NBA co-host Charles Barkley. Compared to what the LA Lakers legend and “Sir Charles” consistently throw at each other, Lefkoe’s troll job felt amateurish at best.

Shaquille O'Neal puts Adam Lefkoe on the hot seat during Devin Booker’s post-game interview

The NBA on TNT Tuesday is quickly showing enviable chemistry and rapport [Photo: YouTube]

Shaquille O’Neal and Adam Lefkoe continued their back-and-forth following the Phoenix Suns’ win over the Brooklyn Nets. The Suns have just won their 11th straight game and own the best record in the NBA. Despite their sizzling form, neither Devin Booker nor Chris Paul made it as starters to the mid-year extravaganza.

The “Black Superman” asked the Phoenix Suns’ deadeye shooting guard if he felt disrespected this season. Booker's retort placed the hosts of the NBA on TNT in the spotlight:

"I heard somebody in the studio tonight say I wasn’t gonna have 30 tonight too! A little birdie told me that, but you know how I am. Who said that up there?"

Shaquille O’Neal quickly and effortlessly deflected the blame on Adam Lefkoe when it was Dwyane Wade who said it to challenge Booker. The chemistry between the four hosts is quickly emerging, and the basketball world can look forward to more high-quality basketball talk and banter from the quartet.

