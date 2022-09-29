Watch: Drake posts a picture of OKC Thunder star on his Instagram story amid rumors linking the latter to Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors Global Ambassador Drake sent the team's fans into a frenzy by posting rumored trade target Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's picture on his Instagram story. Gilgeous-Alexander is donning the Canadian national team jersey in that post.

Here's the image (via Clutch Points on Twitter):

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Earlier today, reports surfaced that Toronto is monitoring Shai's situation with the OKC Thunder. Toronto Raptors Global Ambassador @Drake posted this photo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a Team Canada jersey on IGEarlier today, reports surfaced that Toronto is monitoring Shai's situation with the OKC Thunder. Toronto Raptors Global Ambassador @Drake posted this photo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a Team Canada jersey on IG 👀Earlier today, reports surfaced that Toronto is monitoring Shai's situation with the OKC Thunder. https://t.co/YoCJ1iZYN8

Rumors have circulated that the player might ask for a trade if the OKC Thunder, his current employers, keep recording more losing seasons. He hasn't indicated his desire to leave. However, OKC has gone 46-108 since the 2020-21 season and is likely to record another losing year.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



"I know what I signed up for when I signed a five-year extension and I don't think we're gonna be losing for much longer."



Amid speculation that he'd want to leave OKC, Shai Gilgeous Alexander told @AndrewKSchlecht he's committed to the Thunder."I know what I signed up for when I signed a five-year extension and I don't think we're gonna be losing for much longer." Amid speculation that he'd want to leave OKC, Shai Gilgeous Alexander told @AndrewKSchlecht he's committed to the Thunder."I know what I signed up for when I signed a five-year extension and I don't think we're gonna be losing for much longer."https://t.co/Vanj0ocJtS

The Raptors, his hometown franchise, have emerged as a potential landing spot if SGA makes a U-turn on his decision to be a part of the Thunder's rebuild. According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN, the Raptors "are monitoring" the Gilgeous-Alexander situation.

The Toronto Raptors have previously been linked to top targets like Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Deandre Ayton and Rudy Gobert this offseason. None of those possible deals went down, but it displayed the front office's intent to improve their roster and speed up the process of returning as title contenders.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



- Boston Celtics

- Toronto Raptors

- Miami Heat These teams remain the ‘most significant candidates’ to trade for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania - Boston Celtics- Toronto Raptors- Miami Heat These teams remain the ‘most significant candidates’ to trade for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania.- Boston Celtics- Toronto Raptors- Miami Heat https://t.co/Pgv5C4MTOR

They have a young core comprising Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby. The team made the playoffs as the No. 5 seed last season. Adding an All-Star caliber player like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could take them to the next level.

Drake dons the recruiter role for the Toronto Raptors yet again

Rapper Drake, the Global Ambassador of his hometown NBA team, the Toronto Raptors, is closely linked to the franchise. The singer-songwriter keeps tabs on his favorite NBA team's moves.

Drake has strong connections with players in the league. He has used that as an opportunity to become a recruiter for the Raptors. His recent Instagram story about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't the first time the rapper has tried to influence a player to join Toronto.

Before that, Drake famously started his campaign to convince Kawhi Leonard to stay in Toronto after the team's 2019 championship win. Leonard was the Finals MVP that year.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine @nytimes 3. The Raptors haven't backed off one centimeter and Drake is said to be mounting his own recruiting campaign on top of whatever the freshly minted champions are doing to convince him to stay @nytimes 3. The Raptors haven't backed off one centimeter and Drake is said to be mounting his own recruiting campaign on top of whatever the freshly minted champions are doing to convince him to stay

He was courted by the LA Lakers and LA Clippers as well. Leonard eventually joined the Clippers in free agency. However, Drake didn't fall short on his efforts to help his favorite team ensure "The Klaw" stays with the Raptors in the long run.

Meanwhile, Drake once cost the Toronto Raptors a $25k fine for playing with the tampering rules. This dates back to 2014 when the rapper tried to recruit superstar Kevin Durant for the Raptors at a concert during the OVO Fest in Toronto.

Drake was the Global Ambassador for the Raptors at the time as well, which led to the franchise being fined for making a public pitch to recruit Durant to join the team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far