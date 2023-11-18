WATCH: Drake raises a glass to Toronto and chugs his drink after appearing on 'jumbotron' during Celtics-Raptors

Drake is at his customary seat at Scotiabank Arena on Friday night to watch the Toronto Raptors host the Boston Celtics. The Raptors’ global ambassador is excitedly catching the action as his team is trying to even the season series against the Eastern Conference powerhouse. The rapper was also in the building when the Celtics overwhelmed Toronto back on Nov. 11. Friday night’s matchup is proving to be a seesaw battle after the Raptors’ 32-19 third quarter made the game more exciting.

After the wild third quarter, fans were taking a moment to breathe before the final period. The Grammy-Award-winning artist was then shown on the jumbotron to give fans even more reason to get loud.

In response to the fans’ cheering, Drake did this:

The Toronto Raptors’ scorching-hot display in the third quarter warranted the drink. On several occasions, the “Know Yourself” singer was hamming it up with fans as the Raptors pounded the Celtics. Boston had a 65-49 lead after the first half but Toronto cut it to 84-81 heading into the decisive fourth quarter.

The Boston Celtics looked like they were on their way to another overwhelming victory at the expense of the Raptors. They did it at TD Garden in their first meeting, but the home team refused to wilt in front of Drake and their fans. The added incentive of playing an NBA In-Season Tournament game has only made the Raptors more competitive.

Drake had a cameo role in the Toronto Raptors’ broadcast team covering the game against the Boston Celtics

Mid-way through the fourth quarter, Drake couldn’t just sit still and watch the exciting back-and-forth between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors. He eventually put on the headset to join the home team’s broadcast team.

For most of the time he was commentating, he was largely fair with his analysis. There was just one instance where the Raptors fan in him came out:

“Payton Pritchard’s out there looking like a crypto scammer.”

Pritchard, Boston’s backup point guard, has struggled tonight. He only has five points on 2-7 shooting, including 1-5 from behind the arc. Drake must have thought that he’d do better than him if he were to suit up for the Toronto Raptors.

The rapper’s energy may just be what Toronto needs to pull off an upset against the Boston Celtics. With 1:19 left in the fourth quarter, the Raptors are clinging to a slim 103-101 lead. If they lose a close one though, he may be chugging more down one glass with whatever he has been drinking.