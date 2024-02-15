WATCH: Draymond Green absurdly sticks tongue out, makes unrefined gestures at Paul George amid heated exchange 

Draymond Green hasn't been one to hold back when it comes to heat during a basketball game. And he made sure Paul George knew that during the Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers matchup on Wednesday night at the Chase Center. The drama unfolded when a heated exchange between the two saw the veteran forward stick his tongue out, and make an obscene gesture with his hands to George.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter, with the Warriors leading the Clippers 103-94. Mason Plumlee and Brandon Podziemski were also involved in the kerfuffle, as the officials and teammates tried to separate the two and diffuse the situation.

You can view the incident below:

It's unclear whether the latest bit of controversy will land Draymond Green in more hot soup this season. The 4x NBA champion has already missed a significant chunk of games after his chokehold over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, followed by smacking Phoenix Suns big Jusuf Nurkic in the head. Incidentally, the latest drama involves another center in Plumlee, making it the third instance in a season where Green has been involved in a controversy with a big man from the opposition.

Warriors go down despite spirited fightback from Steph Curry, Draymond Green

While Draymond Green may not be the person propping up the numbers, his defensive IQ and presence make the Warriors a lethal unit on that front. Now playing center after his return from suspension, Green has infused more energy with his aggressive rebounding and setting screens for the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to have better looks. Known for his Ben Wallace-like approach to defense, the power forward was instrumental in keeping the Dubs in the game.

Rallying back was Curry with a 40-point performance to keep the Warriors ahead. However, James Harden and Paul George pulled it back for the Clippers as the side recorded a 130-125 win to get past Golden State.

Podziemski played the most minutes, with the rookie propping up 22 points in 42 minutes. Thompson had another disappointing field day with just 11 points. For the Clippers who were without Kawhi Leonard, George, and Harden led with 24 and 26 points respectively. Norman Powell came off the bench to pour 21 points, while Russell Westbrook had 15 to show for.

The loss sees Draymond Green and the Warriors hover around the .500 mark. They play the LA Lakers at home after the All-Star break.