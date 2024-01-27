WATCH: Drew Eubanks deftly evades genital display on camera as Kevin Durant is interviewed after Pacers loss

After their loss against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 26, members of the media spoke with Kevin Durant and other members of the Phoenix Suns roster. Various journalists entered the locker rooms with their cameras in hopes of recording the statements that the players would make.

However, while the interviewers were speaking to KD about what happened in the game, one camera almost recorded an unfortunate mishap as Suns center Drew Eubanks was busy changing in the background.

It seems that he was not aware that the camera pointed at Kevin Durant also had him clearly in the frame. In fact, he appeared to remain unaware that he was being recorded up to the point that he was pulling his shorts down.

Thankfully, it appears he either caught on or was made aware by someone else and he was able to cover himself with a towel. It's either that or he got lucky that the towel prevented anyone from seeing anything they weren't supposed to.

Here is a clip of the incident as it took place:

Kevin Durant and the rest of the Suns fall to the Pacers despite a fantastic performance from Devin Booker

Losing a one-possession game is a heartbreaking affair. Such was also the case when the Suns dropped against the Pacers on Jan. 26. However, this particular loss might sting a little extra as Devin Booker ended the night with a whopping 62 points.

Booker was extremely efficient against the Pacers' defense as he went on a 22-for-37 shooting clip from the field (6-for-12 3PT%). To add to his 62-piece, Kevin Durant scored 20 points, while going 9-for-15 from the field.

Durant had a well-rounded performance, also contributing seven rebounds and six assists to his totals. Eric Gordon (14 pts), Bradley Beal (12 pts) and Grayson Allen (11 pts) also scored in double figures.

Additionally, Drew Eubanks' presence had a big positive impact on his team despite only dropping eight points and grabbing five rebounds as his team was a +12 during the 15:56 seconds that he was on the court.

On the other hand, the Pacers were able to survive despite missing their leader Tyrese Haliburton who was unavailable for his fourth straight game due to a hamstring injury.

Their scoring leader was Pascal Siakam who scored 31 points and was aided by fellow starters Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard, who scored 22 pts apiece.

They were further bolstered by Obi Toppin (23 pts, 11 rebs) and Jalen Smith (13 pts, 10 rebs) with both logging a double-double from the bench.

