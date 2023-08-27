Watch: Drunk Nikola Jokic getting dragged away by Serbian teammates in middle of busy street

This offseason, Nikola Jokic has made sure to enjoy himself after winning an NBA title. New footage has surfaced of the two-time MVP living it up at a party.

In the new video to hit social media, Nikola Jokic is surrounded by cars and what looked like police. However, all he's doing is singing and dancing. It eventually hit the point where friends of his had to come and move him to get away from the crowd.

In most situations, Jokic would be suiting up for Serbia in the FIBA World Cup. That said, the Denver Nuggets star opted not to compete. Instead, he is focusing on recouping after a deep playoff run this season. Jamal Murray declined to compete as well for the same reason.

Nikola Jokic continues to live his best life this offseason

Typically, most NBA players spend the offseason working on their game. This summer, Nikola Jokic has been doing something completely different. He is making sure he gets some much-needed time away from basketball before locking in for the 2024 season.

This video is not the first time Jokic has been partying this offseason. Earlier this week, a clip surfaced of him standing on a chair while singing and dancing to a band. The situation was more controled on this occasion as he didn't need to be pulled away from anywhere.

Jokic has even got his Denver Nuggets teammates in on the offseason fun. Earlier this summer, Aaron Gordon made a trip to Serbia to spend time wiht his All-Star teammate. While there, took up one of Jokic's favorite hobbies. That being horse racing.

Jokic has always been a different kind of superstar, and instances like this are proof. Most NBA players attempt to keep a low profile, but not him. Instead, he's back in his home country openly enjoying himself with friends and family.

Unfortunatley for Jokic, the party will have to come to an end in the coming weeks. Pretty soon, it will be time for training to start ramping up for the regular season. Fresh off securing a title in 2023, Jokic and the Nuggets will be looking to repeat as champions in a loaded Western Conference.

