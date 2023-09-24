Watch: Duke alum Jayson Tatum surprise Duke Blue Devils women's team warranting an incredible reaction

Jayson Tatum has kept a strong bond with Duke University ever since he left the team to join the NBA in 2017. Tatum has maintained a relationship with the men's basketball team, especially since Jon Scheyer took over as coach. At the same time, he shows his support for the women's basketball team as well.

In a video posted on social media by Duke women's basketball team coach Kara Lawson, Jayson Tatum surprised the players of the women's team, who were excited to see the superstar.

Tatum went to the university campus to work out, and after that, he visited the women's team. When Tatum came in, the players showed their excitement and welcomed him with open arms. The superstar forward signed jerseys and took pictures with the team.

Jayson Tatum will always be grateful about joining Duke

Jayson Tatum spent only one year in NCAA, playing for Duke during the 2016-17 season. He was not expected to play college basketball for more than a season, as he was considered one of the best basketball prospects and a top five draft pick.

Joining Duke helped Tatum not only basketball-wise, but also in terms of becoming a better person and learning things that has helped him in his NBA career. Tatum also said that being alongside the legendary NCAA coach Mike Krzyzewski was one of the main reasons for playing for Duke.

Jayson Tatum said in an interview with Graham Bensinger, via Mass Live:

"That was the best decision of my life, going to Duke. From a resource standpoint. From a learning standpoint. Playing for Coach K, being a part of the Duke brotherhood. Just how much he taught me. He really pushed me, and that’s what I really appreciated. He saw the potential that I had. Every single day, he never took it easy on me. But it was what I needed.

"The thing I appreciate more, it wasn’t just about my time at Duke. We still talk all the time and that was a big reason I wanted to go there. I didn’t want to just go somewhere for a year and leave. I wanted to be a part of something."

Jayson Tatum was one of the best Duke players during his sole season there. He averaged 16.8 ppg and 7.3 rpg, helping his team earn a No. 2 seed heading into the final tournament (28-9). But, Duke suffered an early elimination after losing to South Carolina, and Tatum missed the chance to fight for the NCAA title.

Now with the Celtics, he has his sights set on another trip to the NBA Finals after 2022, as he aims for his first championship, which will also be the Celtics' 18th one. Last year, Tatum averaged 30.1 ppg, 8.8 rpg and 4.6 apg for Boston, which made it to the Eastern Conference finals, but got eliminated by the Miami Heat in seven games.