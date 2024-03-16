WATCH: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson disses Ja Morant’s gun flashing controversy in latest WWE monologue

Ja Morant still can’t catch a break months removed from completing a 25-game suspension for waving a gun back in May last year. He was ripped by fans when he was sidelined to serve the punishment. The Memphis Grizzlies guard still can’t shake off the trolling after he returned and then later gave up due to a season-ending injury.

On Friday, it was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s turn to take a shot at him. Johnson has become a much more regular presence in WWE events over the past two months. He recently joined Smackdown in Glendale Arizona before headlining the same show in Dallas, Texas.

For his latest gig, he captured an animated audience in Memphis, Tennessee, home of the NBA’s Grizzlies. In a place where Ja Morant remains largely followed by most basketball fans, “The Rock” couldn’t resist throwing a dig when he belted out the words:

“You’re simply an embarrassment, son. Just like Ja Morant when he’s waving a gun. I love you, Ja!”

Ja Morant’s first run-in with the NBA about guns was in March 2023. He sat out eight games as punishment and willingly got counseling in Florida. “G12” met with Adam Silver and told him about his regrets and vowed to walk straight.

Two months later, he was back at it again. Following an investigation, Silver announced Morant’s 25-game punishment in June 2023. He was to serve the punishment at the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Ja Morant’s suspension had the Grizzlies on their heels right from the start

The Memphis Grizzlies couldn’t have started any worse than what they went through to open the season. Injuries decimated the roster and the franchise cornerstone couldn't be active.

Ja Morant’s suspension was another thing. He was healthy and yet unable to help his team. “G12” couldn’t even sit on the sidelines to cheer on and encourage his teammates.