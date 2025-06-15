Watch: Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson explode in furious Big 3 brawl as ex-NBA veterans get ejected

Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson made headlines on the opening day of the 2025 BIG3 season on Saturday. The former NBA players got into a heated scuffle that eventually ended up with both players wrestling it out in the media section courtside.

The video circulating on social media shows both former NBA players jawing at each other, when Stephenson raised his elbow and Howard flicked it aside. Stephenson then started pushing Howard with his head, and eventually, a full wrestling bout broke out.

Both players were on the floor while the officials and their teammates tried to break them up.

Both Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson were eventually ejected from the game.

Howard and former Indiana Pacers player Stephenson were participating in the BIG 3 league for the first time. Stephenson represented the Miami team while Howard was part of the Los Angeles team.

Notably, Stephenson had previously gotten into another scuffle with Jordan Crawford, who poked Stephenson's nose with his finger.

Earlier this year, the former 3-time Defensive Player of the Year was chosen among other names for enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Dwight Howard gives his verdict between LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James represent the epitome of basketball skill sets. One was endowed with a killer mentality, and the other represented the picture of a complete basketball player.

When Dwight Howard had to choose between the two on the "Club 520" podcast episode published on June 2, he had a unique take.

"Everything combined, you got to give it to LeBron," Howard said. "Scoring-wise, I got to say I like Kobe. If it’s late in the game, I'm giving the ball to Kobe. I’m not going to give the ball to LeBron late in the game. I'm going to give it to Kobe." [Timestamp 49:50]

Kobe Bryant won five NBA titles and two NBA Finals MVPs with the LA Lakers. The late NBA legend is considered arguably the most offensively skilled player in NBA history.

On the other hand, LeBron James has four titles, four Finals MVPs and four regular-season MVPs, and is the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Dwight Howard's search for a championship ended in 2020, when he won his first and only title with the LeBron-led LA Lakers in the "Bubble."

