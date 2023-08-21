WATCH: Eric Gordon sinks a clutch 3 to lift the Bahamas past the Argentina 

During a highstakes matchup between Argentina and the Bahama, Eric Gordon sinked several crucial shots that helped Team Bahamas prevail over their opponents.

This victory secured a spot for the Bahamian national team to play in the next FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

The game remained close with under one minute left to play with Argentina trailing by only two points, 77-75.

However with only 22 seconds remaining, Eric Gordon sank a step back three pointer over Nicolas Brussino to increase the lead to five. The Argentinians failed to respond and the game ended with a final score of 82-75.

Take a look at the clutch bucket that sealed the victory for Eric Gordon and his squad:

Eric Gordon ended the game with 27 points and it is clear to anyone who watched that his elite shooting from the NBA has translated well into international competition.

NBA fans should be familiar with the 34 year old veteran's game. He is without a doubt, one of the most reliable scoreres in the league as he as averaged 16 points per game throughout his entire career. He has also shot 37% from downtown on the way to 1,878 career 3-pointers and he's not done yet.

Gordon's ability to score makes him one of the most sought after role-players as evidenced by his recent signing with the Phoenix Suns who are considered to be NBA title contenders in the upcoming 2023-2024 NBA season.

Team Bahamas has their best team yet with Eric Gordon at the helm

The Bahamas have never been to an Olympic game yet but their most recent victory over Argentina shows that now is their best chance to do so. They are being led by Eric Gordon who has played in the NBA for fifteen years.

Aside from his scoring ability, he also brings veteran leadership and an elite basketball IQ that he has developed during his 15-year professional career.

Their roster is further bolstered by Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield who is one of the most accurate shooters to ever step foot on the court.

For his career, he has made 47% of his shots from the field and 40% from downtown. Together with Gordon, they form an elite shooting duo that can be difficult to contain.

They are also joined by NBA center Deandre Ayton who provides a valuable interior presence for the team. The 7-foot-1 center has averaged a double-double in the NBA with 16.7 points and 10.4 rebounds.

While he struggled to score in the game against Argentina, he grabbed 21 rebounds with five coming on the offensive end. These stats show that while he may struggle to put up points, he still brings effort that makes him an asset to his team.

