DeMar DeRozan got into a physical altercation with a fan on Friday night. The Sacramento Kings star was spotted getting violent with a rude fan who walked up to him at a sushi restaurant. DeRozan seemed to be enjoying his alone time over dinner when the fan decided to point a flashing camera in front of the NBA star.

DeRozan clearly didn't appreciate the gesture as he immediately grabbed the fan's phone and beat him up. DeMar was then escorted out of the restaurant before the situation got worse. Police confirmed that the incident took place at 10:30 PM at Yume Sushi in Calabasas.

While the video of their fight went viral online, the footage from the fan's phone surfaced on social media and showed a different perspective on what took place. Based on the sequences, DeMar DeRozan was minding his own business before the fan rudely interrupted his me time.

The fan was then rushed to the hospital after taking a beating from the Kings' star. Here's the full clip:

As of this writing, the police are investigating the situation between DeRozan and the fan. It’s unclear whether the Kings' star will be pressed for charges. However, there might be a possibility of that happening considering how the fan was sent to the hospital to get medical attention.

DeMar DeRozan uncertain of future in Sacramento

The Sacramento Kings’ season has come to a close after the Dallas Mavericks knocked them out of the Play-In Tournament. It was a disappointing season for the Kings as they once again failed to replicate the success they had from a couple of seasons ago.

Despite having three All-Star caliber players in Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento couldn’t keep up with the stacked Western Conference. Given the struggles they’ve faced all season long, it’s only natural for some to be concerned about the team’s future.

While Sabonis and LaVine have expressed interest in remaining in Sacramento, it seems that DeRozan isn’t sold on the idea.

“It’s definitely been a year…it’s difficult, it’s frustrating, it’s emotional, DeRozan said. “The uncertainty for me has always been the frustrating part.”

While he didn’t confirm anything, it wouldn’t be surprising if the star guard decided to leave Sacramento. For a while now, DeRozan has been in search of a team that could help him reach the ultimate goal of winning a championship. Looking at this season’s results, the Kings might not be the team that could help him accomplish his goals.

