Watch: Fan video shockingly captures Steph Curry missing full-court shot after viral make

Fans have watched Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry sink increasingly ridiculous shots for years. He's done them in actual games and perhaps it helps that he seemingly practices these during warmups. The sweet-shooting guard was at it again on Thursday.

Curry was warming up ahead of the Warriors's clash against the Toronto Raptors. As he was wrapping things up, he launched a shot from beyond full-court. Initially, it looked like the ball went in, causing the Golden State star to go viral again.

However, a new angle of the insane trick shot was released which revealed Steph was off by just a little bit.

Still, it was a jaw-dropping shot, considering Steph Curry was on the other end of the court and was off by mere inches.

While he missed this insane trickshot, the guard made up for it by putting up a shooting clinic against the Raptors. He shot 6-for-8 from the field, 2-for-4 from beyond the 3-point line, and 3-for-5 from the free-throw line for 17 points in his 15-minute cameo.

Curry wasn't the only Warriors star on his game that day. Draymond Green scored a team-high 21 points while Jimmy Butler put up a triple-double (16 pts, 11 rebs, 12 assists). Meanwhile, guard Brandin Podziemzki added 15 points.

Golden State got plenty of help off the bench, especially from Quentin Post (18) and Jonathan Kuminga (16), to power the Warriors's narrow escape with a 117-114 triumph.

Steph Curry suffers a scary fall against the Toronto Raptors

Steph Curry was torching the Toronto Raptors with his efficient shooting but he would not be able to finish the game.

Late in the third quarter, Curry drove the lane while being defended by Raptors players Jonathan Mogbo and Colin Castleton. He managed to pass the ball to the corner, finding a wide-open Jonathan Kuminga, but the contest inadvertently sent him crashing to the ground.

He spent several moments on the floor, where it looked like he had hurt his tailbone, prompting the Warriors to foul intentionally. He left the game and would not return to action.

An MRI later revealed that he was dealing with a pelvic contusion but that there was no structural damage. Per coach Steve Kerr, Steph Curry tried to check back into the game, but a decision was made to keep him out.

Having missed the Warriors vs. Hawks game on Saturday, Curry and is questionable in the upcoming game against the Miami Heat Tuesday.

However, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Steph Curry is now participating in practice by doing individual workouts.

Golden State only has 11 games left on their schedule, and it is far from having a guaranteed postseason berth. They are sixth in the West with a 41-30 record, but the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers are hot on its heels for a sure spot in the Playoffs.

If either Minnesota (41-31) or the Clippers (40-31) manage to overtake Steph Curry and the Warriors, Golden State must battle it out in the Play-in Tournament.

