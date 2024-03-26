Watch: Former Warriors champion comically battles silly intruder for 10 minutes in his crib

Former NBA journeyman and Golden State Warriors champion Matt Barnes had to deal with an intruder in his home. Thankfully, Barnes was able to capture the whole incident on video and fortunately, the intruder in question was not a threatening individual but a possum.

Regardless of which species the guest is from, Barnes treated it as an unwelcome visitor. He also documented the almost 10-minute-long standoff against the possum and shared it with his followers via Instagram Live.

Watch as the former Warriors player battles the possum that invaded his home.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Barnes decided to trap the creature in his kitchen with boxes that were supposed to funnel the creature outside. Once the barriers were set up, he started tossing fruits at the possum.

When that didn't work, he tried to scare it by loudly tapping the kitchen cabinet next to the possum with a golf club. Unfortunately for Barnes, his foe remained unfazed.

Losing hope, Barnes then took some advice from the followers watching his live video and used water. Unfortunately, this only caused the possum to retreat behind one of the barriers that were set up.

Finally, the former Warriors champion started negotiating with the possum, telling it that he did not want to hurt it and that they should just both go home to their families.

Whether it was because of Barnes' constant pleading with it, or the fact that he kept poking it, the possum eventually ran out the door. However, Barnes was not satisfied so he followed it to make sure it left his property.

Thankfully, the incident ended with both parties remaining unharmed and both Matt Barnes and the possum returned to their families mostly unscathed.

Also read: Warriors fans berate Steve Kerr after backing decision to play Steph Curry 29 minutes: "SABOTAGING THE TEAM"

Matt Barnes had two stints with the Golden State Warriors

Throughout his 14-season-long career, Matt Barnes had the opportunity to play for several teams. Nine, to be exact.

In 2006, he signed with the Golden State Warriors for the first time. It was with them that he established himself as a reliable three-point shooter. After having never attempted more than 22 threes in a season prior to the 2006-07 campaign, Barnes attempted 290 and made 106 in his first season at Golden State.

In the 2007-08 season, he was named one of the team captains alongside point guard Baron Davis and forward Stephen Jackson, who he now co-hosts a podcast with.

Barnes signed with the Phoenix Suns before playing in a few other teams.

In 2017, he returned to Golden State after being released by the Sacramento Kings where he won his first and only title. Barnes was a part of two iconic Warriors squads. The 'We Believe' era in his first stint, and the Steph Curry-led team that formed a dynasty and terrorized the NBA for several years.