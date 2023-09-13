Watch: Germany fans turnt up while welcoming FIBA World Cup MVP Dennis Schroder after maiden gold medal win

Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroder might be Germany's most popular sportsperson right now. The German men's basketball team's success at the FIBA World Cup 2023 has garnered mass popularity in their home country. Captain and Finals MVP Dennis Schroder is the centerpiece of attention amid the celebrations.

Video footage from the German World Cup parade shows Schroder celebrating with fans and lapping up the crowd's adulation. After facing much ridicule from the NBA fandom after his stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, such a wholesome reception would have been a welcome sight for Schroder, who led his country to its maiden Basketball World Cup title.

Footage uploaded by Magenta Sport displays an ecstatic crowd rallying behind Schroder and showering him with high-fives and celebratory waves. The guard is visibly beaming as he signs autographs and takes in his moment of stardom.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was a rare moment, owing to the general lack of popularity of the sport in Germany in comparison to the United States, where Schroder practices his trade.

Watch Schroder being welcomed by fans in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Being the first captain to lead their country to World Cup glory is an impressive feat, and the crowd in Germany most certainly shares the same opinion.

Dennis Schroder is now arguably the most decorated player for the German national team, despite the towering presence of Dirk Nowitzki looking down at him from the past.

Dennis Schroder was the top scorer in the FIBA World Cup Final as Germany pipped Serbia to secure the gold medal

Dennis Schroder being congratulated by Pau Gasol after his stellar display in the FIBA World Cup Final

The Raptors guard was solid throughout the tournament but saved the best for the big games as he scored 28 points and led all scorers in the FIBA World Cup Final against Serbia.

This performance followed his virtuoso display against the USA in the semifinals, where he scored 17 points while dropping nine dimes and registering two steals en route to a famous win for the German national team.

While he may not be a star in the traditional sense in the NBA, Schroder has firmly established himself as a solid player. While his NBA legacy may not be long-standing, there may be no bigger cult hero in German basketball at this point in time.