Watch: Germany's Franz Wagner takes complete control over tune up game vs Canada with a dazzling display

One of the NBA's best young stars, Franz Wagner is leading his country of Germany in spectacular fashion. The Germans had a tune-up game against the Canadians, who host a good amount of NBA players, and Wagner didn't disappoint.

Together with other NBA stars like Dennis Schröder, Daniel Theis, Isaac Bonga and his brother, Mo Wagner, Germany proved to be a problem in international play. The stacked team that Canada boasts was unable to make a comeback after trailing by 16 points, which the Germans took advantage of.

Wagner was special during the tune-up game. The young star dropped 18 points, two rebounds, and four steals to help his country take on the stacked Canadian squad.

Wagner wasn't the only one who showed up big time for the country. Schröder helped out with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

With their strong outing, they've proven they're one of the most dominant teams in any international tournament. Last year, during EuroBasket 2022, Germany finished third and was able to win the bronze medal behind the same group of guys that they have right now.

With Wagner's talent, it could be a sign that Germany's basketball squad is in good hands.

Franz Wagner could be the point guard for the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic has an interesting group of young guys that could be a scary team in the near future. With talented guys like Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs on the roster, one could only dream about what it would look like to see them reach their primes.

One interesting move the Magic could make is to put Wagner at point guard. This might rub some people the wrong way, as the Magic already have decent players to run the point guard position. Still, the young German's playstyle could take on a new level if he starts playing the point guard position.

Given his size, he's got an advantage on the offensive end of the floor to overpower the players at that position. Additionally, a player like him has great vision and can facilitate better. His assist numbers could spike as he'll be able to read the defense better if he's matched up against smaller players.

Defensively, he'll be a liability as smaller guys can outrun him. Still, he has a strength advantage that he can use at his disposal to be able to stay in front of his man.

Putting him at point guard could open up things for the Magic on both ends of the floor. Until then, we'll just have to settle in watching him excel at his current position.

