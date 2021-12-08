Watch:” Getting my swag right. Thank you Nip” - Kawhi Leonard makes a surprise appearance at Nipsey Hustle owned ‘The Marathon Clothing’ store

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard is notoriously known for keeping a low profile outside the court, so it tends to make news when The Claw appears in public. The two-time NBA champion made an appearance at The Marathon Clothing store to get a couple of outfits.

Here's the clip shared by Farbod Esnaashari of The Bleacher Report:

Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E



Via: Kawhi Leonard makes an appearance at The Marathon Clothing store to "get his swag right"Via: @themarathonclo IG Kawhi Leonard makes an appearance at The Marathon Clothing store to "get his swag right"Via: @themarathonclo IG https://t.co/t4ecwVafMF

It is rare air when Kawhi Leonard is filming himself shopping, and you can see the establishment's rap mogul Nipsey Hussle's business, as you can find all types of Nipsey Hussle apparel in that store. In the video, you can see Kawhi Leonard talk about mugs and other sorts of merchandise while paying tribute to Nipsey Hussle.

When will Kawhi Leonard return for the Clippers?

The Los Angeles Clippers currently find themselves fifth in the Western Conference with a 13-12 record and four games behind third seed Utah Jazz. Kawhi Leonard is yet to make an appearance for the Clippers this season and his return has been highly anticipated among the Clippers faithful.

As of right now, there is no timeline on Kawhi Leonard's return for the LA-based franchise. Leonard underwent surgery in July to repair a partial tear in his right knee's ACL. He suffered the injury in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz after driving to the basket while being closely guarded by the Jazz's Joe Ingles.

StatMuse @statmuse Kawhi Leonard is still perfect in 4th quarters in Clippers wins this playoffs.



43 MINS

43 PTS

16-16 FG

4-4 3P

7-7 FT Kawhi Leonard is still perfect in 4th quarters in Clippers wins this playoffs.43 MINS43 PTS16-16 FG4-4 3P7-7 FT https://t.co/0MhgYnVaWH

There was hope as the season progressed for the Clippers that Kawhi might be able to make a return in the Western Conference Finals matchup against the Phoenix Suns. But that was simply unrealistic given the extent of Kawhi's injury.

The Clippers' season came to an end against the Phoenix Suns, but the likes of Paul George, Terance Mann, etc. all gave a good account of themselves. This should encourage the Clippers organization, especially once Kawhi returns this season.

As previously mentioned, there is no clear timeline on the return of Kawhi Leonard, but there is a strong belief within the Clippers organization that The Claw will indeed return at some point this season.

During the summer, Kawhi Leonard signed a four-year, $176 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers and that is a good indication of how Kawhi is looking at his stint with the Clippers as long-term.

Also Read Article Continues below

Leonard, in the 52 regular season games he played last campaign, averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting the ball better than 51% from the field and higher than 39% from beyond the arc. While his "load management" routine might frustrate people, there is no denying the talent that Kawhi Leonard possesses. When he does return this season, the Clippers will be red-hot favorites to come out of the Western Conference alongside the likes of the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra