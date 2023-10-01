Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously relishes his first-ever BRAT in Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo is preparing for his 11th NBA season, as the Milwaukee Bucks open their training camp on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The "Greek Freak" is in a win-now mode, after the Bucks landed fellow NBA megastar Damian Lillard via a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

At the same time, he continues to have a good time off the court, especially when it comes to tasting food. The two-time NBA MVP had never tried a brat and was excited when he finally ate one. Giannis Antetokounmpo said:

"This some good stuff right there. A lot of people don't know when I go to Greece or when they ask here in the States, where are you from? I don't tell them Greece, I tell them Milwaukee, Wisconsin. I have been here like 10 years, going into Year 11, but have never eaten a brat."

But, what exactly is a brat, which is among the top food choices in Milwaukee, Wisconsin?

Brat comes from the word bratwurst, which means fried sausage, but it is different to the traditional German one. Brats in Wisconsin are made mainly of pork, with beef as an alternative option.

"If you look at German-heritage foods, there aren't many that lend themselves to grilling. People say, 'We're having friends over, let's grill brats,' and brats are more popular than ever," said Ralph C. Stayer, owner of Johnsonville sausage company, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

For his part, Giannis Antetokounmpo was excited to eat a brat for the first time, as he has shown his preference for American food.

In 2018, the "Greek Freak" used social media to talk about tasting American food and drinks, like corndog, Funyuns, Kool-Aid and more.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently opened a Greek restaurant in Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become a successful businessman off the court, and aside from real estate, he recently became a co-owner of a Greek modern restaurant named Avli.

Avli, which opened on Sept. 20 in Brewers Hill neighborhood, close to the Fiserv Forum, is the second such restaurant to have opened in the United States after the one in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

"The Avli Milwaukee team is excited and proud to confirm that the group has been working alongside Giannis and his excellent team of professionals, including agent Alex Saratsis and Giorgos Panos, for some time. This has resulted in an investment from their team in Avli Milwaukee," the restaurant management said in a statement, via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Giannis Antetokounmpo took to social media to promote his new investment, noting that he would regularly visit it, especially after Milwaukee's home games. It will be interesting to see if Bucks fans will visit it as well before or after Milwaukee's games at Fiserv Forum.

The first preseason home game for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will take place next Sunday, Oct. 8, vs. the Chicago Bulls.