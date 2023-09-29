"A poverty franchise" - Bulls leaked jersey surfaces online & has NBA fans roasting Chicago based team

The Chicago Bulls are preparing for the start of preseason, with training camp opening on Tuesday, Oct. 3. On Friday, a photo was leaked online, which depicted the franchise's new City Edition jersey for the 2023-24 season, which starts on Oct. 24.

The photo went viral, but Chicago fans were not excited with what they saw. Thus, they roasted the franchise for the alleged new jersey.

"Bulls became a poverty franchise as soon as Rose’s knee blew up"

"Keep these in the drafts"

"This the worst jersey i’ve ever seen enough minimalistic thinking"

"Like a 5/10 mid"

"These things looks so cheap"

"These are terrible"

"Terrible"

"We’re tired of these basic jerseys"

"Mid team, mid jerseys"

"They’re so ugly they look fake"

"Looks cheap"

Chicago Bulls could cover point guard gap with Jrue Holiday

The Chicago Bulls have a significant gap in their backcourt, as Lonzo Ball will reportedly miss the entire 2023-24 season with a knee injury. Alex Caruso and Coby White struggled to make the difference consistently last season.

This gap in the point guard position hurt the Bulls last year, with Chicago going 40-42 in the regular season and getting eliminated in the play-in tournament.

However, it looks like the franchise wants to cover this gap and bolster the roster heading into the start of the season, with Chicago hosting the OKC Thunder in their season opener on Oct. 25.

One of the players Chicago would welcome is Jrue Holiday, who moved to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the mega trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

"Thank you fans! For those who know me best, they know we are all about family. Milwaukee- You welcomed me and my family into your city, into your homes, into your hearts. We will forever be champions together, and me and my family will forever be grateful and thankful. Until next time, thanks for everything!" Jrue Holiday wrote on an Instagram post.

Holiday joined Portland, but the Blazers reportedly plan to trade him as soon as possible.

Thus, Holiday is examining his options and Chicago is reportedly among his preferred destinations along with other Eastern and Western Conference contenders.

Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported:

"League sources told the Miami Herald on Thursday that the [Miami] Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers are destinations that appeal to Holiday.

"That's important because Holiday, 33, can become a free agent next summer with a player option worth $37.4 million in his contract for the 2024-25 season."

Jrue Holiday was a key member of the Bucks for the three years he spent with the team (2020-23). He helped Milwaukee claim the title in 2021 and finish the 2022-23 regular season with the best record in the league (58-24).

Last year, Jrue Holiday averaged 19.3 ppg, 7.4 apg and 5.1 rpg in 67 games, while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc.