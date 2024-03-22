WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jae Crowder get into Dennis Schroder after dangerous foul mid-air

In Friday night's matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets, tensions rose between Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jae Crowder and Dennis Schroder.

At the 6:50 mark of the third quarter, the Bucks led 67-58 against the Nets. Following a basket by Mikal Bridges of the Nets off an offensive rebound, narrowing the gap, the Bucks sought to respond swiftly. Employing a strategic play, they looked to their two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks were cognizant of the defensive strategy whenever Antetokounmpo set a screen for Damian Lillard. In such scenarios, the defense's primary objective is to stifle Lillard's drive and shot attempts, potentially creating an opportunity for the "Greek Freak" to penetrate freely toward the basket.

As Brook Lopez executed a well-timed alley-oop pass to Antetokounmpo, who had positioned himself adeptly, the plan seemed poised for success. However, a defensive switch saw the smaller guard Dennis Schroder tasked with guarding Antetokounmpo.

In an attempt to impede Antetokounmpo's dunk, Schroder resorted to physicality, pushing him mid-air. Consequently, Giannis lost control and landed heavily on his back.

As the two-time MVP lay on the ground, tensions escalated on the court. Jae Crowder, visibly displeased with Dennis Schroder's aggressive play, wasted no time in confronting him for what he perceived as a threat to their superstar.

Meanwhile, Schroder, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, raised his hands in a gesture of accountability, recognizing the potential ramifications of his actions.

Despite his efforts to engage in dialogue with Antetokounmpo as he walked back, Giannis Antetokounmpo rose from the ground with palpable anger, nearly initiating a headbutt towards Schroder, making his disapproval of the play abundantly clear.

Here's the video:

The two had to be separated, and following an official review for potential player altercation, all three players were fiven technical fouls, including a personal foul on Schroder.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returns for Milwaukee Bucks after two-game absence

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the starting lineup for the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets after sitting out two games due to a left hamstring ailment.

The two-time MVP had been sidelined with tendinopathy in his hamstring, according to the team's reports. Tendinopathy typically arises from overuse and is characterized by persistent pain in the affected area.

Despite his return, the Milwaukee Bucks will not be operating at full capacity. Khris Middleton, who played 33 minutes in the recent 122-119 loss to Boston, did not play against Brooklyn.

This decision comes as the Bucks aim to manage Middleton's workload as he continues his recovery from a sprained left ankle.