Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo in playful mood with 2-year-old Maverick as father-son duo rock Nike Zoom Freak 5 PEs

It has become common practice for Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to warm up with his two-year-old son, Maverick Shai, before games. On Monday, the two-time MVP continued that trend before the Bucks’ home matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

The father-son duo could be seen sporting Antetokounmpo’s Nike Zoom Freak 5 PE shoes as Maverick practiced his dribbling. The Bucks superstar appeared to enjoy spending quality time with his son, as he grinned watching Maverick’s moves. In a wholesome moment, he then picked his son up and hugged him before tickling him.

The design of the Nike Zoom Freak 5 PEs is inspired by Antetokounmpo’s family, particularly the recent birth of his daughter, Eva Brooke. Her name is featured on the shoes’ lateral heels.

Additionally, the shoes’ heel counters feature embroidered white hearts, which honor all three of his children, including his first son, Liam. So, most would agree that it’s only fitting that Maverick has his own pair.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on his and Damian Lillard’s lethal one-two punch

After a slow start to the season, Milwaukee has been rolling lately. Entering Monday, the Bucks have won nine of their last 10 games and 19 of their last 23.

They have been led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and his co-star Damian Lillard. The superstar duo combined for 65 points in Milwaukee’s 119-111 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Following Friday’s dominant performance, the NBA champion touched on his and Lillard’s lethal one-two punch.

“When you put the basketball in the hands of your two best players, you’re going to get good results,” Antetokounmpo said. “If you want to double-team Dame, then I’m going to be open to make a play or get the ball to my teammates.”

After 32 games, Milwaukee (24-8) is tied for the NBA’s second-best record and has the league’s No. 2 offensive rating (121.0). So, as of now, the Lillard trade appears to be a home run for the Bucks. However, it remains to be seen if their shaky defense will be able to hold up come playoff time.

