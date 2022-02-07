Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo reaches into his bag of one-liners for a football themed joke in honor of Super Bowl week

In light of the growing anticipation of the Super Bowl showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dropped a pearl of a joke in honor of the sporting event.

Speaking to the media following Milwaukee's win against the LA Clippers on Sunday, the Bucks superstar dropped another "dad joke" before sprinting off.

"Why did the football coach go to the bank? To get his quarter-back."

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks A football-themed joke today in honor of Super Bowl week. A football-themed joke today in honor of Super Bowl week. https://t.co/OVbUKP4vY9

As Super Bowl fever begins to captivate athletes and fans across all sports, the 27-year old Greek superstar is no stranger to the excitement of the NFL's biggest event.

Digging deep into his bag of thematic quips, Giannis Antetokounmpo adds to his list of iconic one-liners.

Coming off a win against the LA Clippers, the Greek Freak was rightfully in a good mood as well. With the Milwaukee Bucks improving to a 34-21 record, they are tied for second place and only half a game out of the top seed in the East.

As Milwaukee climbs up the Eastern Conference ladder, Giannis and the Bucks will also look to establish themselves as contenders for the championship again.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's season thus far

Giannis Antetokounmpo attempts to drive past Robert Covington

With a 34-21 record, the Milwaukee Bucks find themselves in the upper echelon of the East again. Although the season started off in an unexpected matter, with injuries and illnesses hobbling their roster, Milwaukee has course-corrected and returned to form quite convincingly.

Much of their success this season has to do with the spectacular performance of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Earning his sixth All-Star selection this season, the superstar also finds himself contending for his third MVP award.

Giannis continued to showcase his talents in the game against the Clippers. Registering 28 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, Antetokounmpo also extended his streak of games with 25+ points to 19-games.

NBA @NBA



: 28 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 2 BLK

: 27 PTS, 5 REB, 13 AST, 2 STL

: 24 PTS, 11 REB, 4 3PM The @Bucks win their 3rd-straight-game, as a trio of starters score 20+ points in Los Angeles! #FearTheDeer @Giannis_An34 : 28 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 2 BLK @Jrue_Holiday11 : 27 PTS, 5 REB, 13 AST, 2 STL @BPortistime : 24 PTS, 11 REB, 4 3PM The @Bucks win their 3rd-straight-game, as a trio of starters score 20+ points in Los Angeles! #FearTheDeer@Giannis_An34: 28 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 2 BLK@Jrue_Holiday11: 27 PTS, 5 REB, 13 AST, 2 STL@BPortistime: 24 PTS, 11 REB, 4 3PM https://t.co/vkNiOCwJhf

Coming off his championship run, Giannis has shown little to no signs of stopping. Putting up insane numbers this season, Giannis is registering 28.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. As the focal point of the Milwaukee Bucks' system, Giannis has been one of the most durable superstars this season.

As Antetokounmpo continues to be one of the most dominant players in the league, the Bucks have enjoyed a three-game winning streak. With the last two wins coming on the road, the Bucks will hope to build on their success as they stay in LA to face off against the LA Lakers on Tuesday.

Presenting a battle between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the matchup between the two sides promises to be an exciting one.

