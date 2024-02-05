Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo takes shot to the face as major scuffle transpires between Collin Sexton and Malik Beasley

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks' rematch with Utah Jazz on Sunday saw a quick turn of events that turned the game chippy. The Bucks were rolling in the second quarter, going on a double-digit run and leading 61-48 at the 1:17 minute mark, when Antetokounmpo appeared to take a hit to his face.

Antetokounmpo was guarding Collin Sexton in front of the Bucks' bench at the baseline when Sexton went for a quick cross move and lowered his shoulder onto Antetokounmpo's jaw, which caused the Greek to fall.

However, on his way back for defense, Sexton was seen taunting Antetokounmpo, who was injured and on the ground. Bucks' Malik Beasley ran from the opposite side of the court to round up Sexton.

This caused Sexton and the rest of the Jazz team to confront Beasley, which led to a stoppage in the game. Double technicals were called on Sexton for taunting and Beasley for shoving him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo got up and walked to the bench, indicating that the blow to his face was not serious. There was no flagrant foul called on Sexton for the drive-by attempt.

Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo in control against Utah Jazz

The Milwaukee Bucks, despite playing on their second night of a back-to-back, seemed unfazed and continued to score at a high clip under Doc Rivers' fourth game in charge. They led by 63-53 into the second half.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in scoring with 18 points followed by Bobby Portis with 15 in his first start of the season as Brook Lopez remained sidelined with a back woe.

The Bucks led by as many as 19 points at the 2:55 mark after Antetokounmpo's tip-in. Sexton, meanwhile, led the Jazz in scoring with 15 points after a finger roll lay in, the same play where Giannis got hurt.

The Bucks shot 13/23 with 57% in the second quarter. keeping the Jazz at 42% on 10/24, which is below their average of 48.1% at home.

