Watch: Gilbert Arenas clowns Rudy Gobert after catching chokehold from Draymond Green

Draymond Green's action was made into a joke by former Golden State Warriors guard Gilbert Arenas, who wore a neck brace in his podcast. Last night, Green put Rudy Gobert in a rear naked chokehold, resulting in the defensive guard being issued a flagrant 2 foul and an automatic ejection.

Arenas, known well for how he trolls the current trends in the NBA, couldn't help but make fun of the incident from last night. The former All-Star sat calmly on the couch with a neck brace, mocking the French big man.

Watch the video below to see Arenas and the rest of his crew turn the incident into a joke.

Before a single point was scored last night in the game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, three players were already ejected. Jaden McDaniels was going for a rebound when Klay Thompson grabbed his jersey. Thompson's grip was too tight and McDaniels tried to get himself free but was unsuccessful.

The two kept tugging each other's jerseys on their way to the other side of the court and the officials had to get the two separated. Teammates also got involved as they tried to separate the two. Gobert looked like he was about to pull the two apart when Green got a hold of the defensive center.

The four-time champion put Gobert in a chokehold for quite a long time, even head coach Steve Kerr was telling him to stop. Eventually, Green decided to let go and the play was stopped.

The league is investigating the incident. Fines and suspensions might be issued by the NBA soon.

Gilbert Arenas defends Green's actions

It's known around the league that Green can sometimes get a little aggressive with his actions. However, after the incident, there are still people who have stood up for his actions against Gobert. One of those people was Gilbert Arenas, who argued against Rashad McCants.

"Why does Klay need to be touched by Rudy?" Arenas asked McCants. "...you put your hands in my teammate, what am I supposed to do?"

Fans are divided by what happened, with most of the avid NBA viewers defending Gobert. Coach Kerr defended Thompson's ejection and told the media that Green was only trying to protect his teammate, which is why he put the center in a martial arts hold.

