Watch: Gilbert Arenas gets trashed by SupaHotFire's Dwyane Wade bars during freestyle rap battle

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has a ton of time now that he's retired. Oftentimes, he does his basketball-related podcast with some former NBA players or even current ones. But the most surprising area of the internet that fans never thought Arenas would be part of was freestyle battle rapping.

There have been a few players who pursued rap careers while in the NBA. Shaquille O'Neal and Damian Lillard are the most obvious ones, but no one thought of Agent Zero to take part in this trend. Recently, he battled SupaHotFire in a freestyle battle rap, where he was destroyed by the icon with a reference to Dwyane Wade.

"Gilbert Arenas, he's in trouble. 'Cause I'm a triple threat, as soon as I get the ball, I look for the double." SupaHotFire rhymed. "I'm from the streets, he's from the suburbs. Let's get it understood, it's only fried chicken, there's no Hibachi in the hood."

SupaHotFire's last bar was a reference to Arenas' nickname during his playing days with the Washington Wizards.

"You was in the NBA back when I was broke. Psych! I been paid, I put the Heat to his face, give him flashbacks of D-Wade," SupaHotFire rapped.

The crowd was energized by how the battle rapper ended his turn, and Arenas couldn't do anything but just stand. The three-time All-Star was with other former NBA players, Rashad McCants and Brandon Jennings.

SupaHotFire has made a career out of being a freestyle rapper. Even though not many know how good he is, they can easily recognize him from a meme.

SupaHotFire's famous meme

Gilbert Arenas was outplayed by Wade

Head-to-head battles are always fun to watch. Many have seen players do that, and the players involved have lasting memories. In the 2004-05 season, the Wizards matched up against the Miami Heat. Gilbert Arenas made a mistake by telling the media how they would defend the Heat star and that Wade wasn't a 3-point threat.

According to Arenas, he tried to make amends and reached out to the star shooting guard. But when they played against each other, Wade looked like a man on a mission, ending the game with 37 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

"He had 30 to 40 that night," Arenas said. "He didn't even look at taking a jump shot. He had me in a spin cycle."

Wade made sure that Arenas was aware of his greatness. Despite him not being a great jump shooter, he was still able to make a significant impact in the game.

