Watch: Golden State Warriors' assistant coach Dejan Milojevic receives prodigious final tribute from Serbian fans ahead of Partizan vs Mega

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic received a tribute from Serbian fans recently. The Warriors coach tragically passed away after suffering from a medical emergency in Salt Lake City, Utah. Many players and coaches paid tribute to the assistant coach in different ways.

In the MIS Adriatic League, fans of Partizan Belgrade dedicated the first part of the game to Milojevic. Being a native of Belgrade, Serbia, the coach used to also be a professional basketball player for the local team. He played for Partizan from 2004 until 2006 before joining Pamesa Valencia during his final years as a pro player.

Milojevic is also associated with Mega, the team that played against Partizan. After his playing career, he began coaching in Europe. The first team he coached was Mega. Milojevic had the pleasure of coaching a few recognizable NBA stars Nikola Jokic, Ivica Zubac, Goga Bitadze and many more while the coach of the team.

Recently, his two former teams played a match against each other, with Partizan going home with a 112-80 victory. Before the game, the arena was packed with fans as they paid tribute to Milojevic. Watch the video below to see the touching tribute.

Other NBA players from the Balkan countries have paid tribute to Milojevic in different ways. He was 46 years old when he passed away.

Which Golden State Warriors games were postponed?

The Golden State Warriors mourned the loss of one of their most dedicated coaches in Milojevic. This led to the postponement of two games this season, specifically against the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks, as a tribute to the late coach.

The assistant coach suffered a heart attack before the matchup between the Warriors and the Jazz. The team released a statement regarding Milojevic's tragic passing shortly after.

"The Utah Jazz organization expresses out deepest condolences following the tragic passing of Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic... We join the Warriors, the NBA and basketball fans everywhere in mourning this incredible loss."

The new schedule for their game will be announced soon. It's possible that the game could take place at the latter part of each team's schedule this season.

The second game that had to be put off due to the unfortunate incident was their game against the Dallas Mavericks. This was to honor the loss of the coach's family and the Warriors organization. According to the NBA, tickets will still be honored for the rescheduled date, which will be announced soon.

The Warriors will play against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and defend their home court.

