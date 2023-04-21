Watch- Golden State Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo hits an insane buzzer-beater to end the first quarter 

The Golden State Warriors had a rip-roaring start to Game 3 at Chase Center in front of their loud home crowd. Donte DiVincenzo punctuated their superb first 12 minutes with this shot:

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Donte didn't have to do 'em like that Donte didn't have to do 'em like that 😱😱😱 https://t.co/JW3xbYBJN3

DiVincenzo received the ball with seven seconds left in the quarter. He took his time dribbling and hesitating past Trey Lyles before going into the lane with the buzzer-beater over Alex Len.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bay Area team edged the Sacramento Kings 29-20 after the shooting guard's silky smooth floater.

DiVincenzo, who was acquired by the Golden State Warriors in the offseason, has played a big part for the defending NBA champs. He played 72 games, starting in 36, this season and averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals.

Donte DiVincenzo's 43.5% shooting, including 39.7% from behind the arc, has been invaluable. However, Steve Kerr has transformed the shooting guard into a defensive menace who slotted in well without Andrew Wiggins for most of the season.

The Golden State Warriors have asked him to guard the opposing team's best perimeter player. While DiVincenzo is not superbly athletic and long, he's helped the team hold the fort defensively. Although Wiggins is back, Gary Payton II is out for Game 3.

The backup shooting guard is expected to see more minutes with GPII out with an injury.

In the series against the Sacramento Kings, "The Big Ragu's" main assignment has been to shadow the cat-quick De'Aaron Fox. While the All-Star guard is still able to put up points, he has had to work hard for those behind DiVincenzo's efforts.

The Golden State Warriors take a 53-41 lead at halftime

Despite playing without four-time All-Star Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors are back on familiar grounds. Boosted by a raucous crowd that has been anticipating this game, the Warriors are playing their best basketball in the series.

Steph Curry, who had a sub-par Game 2, has already dropped 18 points, highlighted by 3-6 shooting from deep. The Warriors simply struggle when he's not on the floor.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Warriors are struggling without Steph on the floor this series. The Warriors are struggling without Steph on the floor this series. https://t.co/Gs3jjjaQXl

Andrew Wiggins has come up big as well, supporting Curry with 11 points.

Kevon Looney had at least proven in the first half that he could take care of the interior without Draymond Green. Looney only has two points but he has 12 rebounds, six of them on the offensive end, and five assists.

Jordan Poole, who was inserted into the starting lineup without Green, has tossed in seven points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Golden State Warriors have not faced a 0-2 deficit since Steph Curry was drafted by the team. They're hoping to get out of that hole starting with a win tonight against the Sacramento Kings.

Golden State has 24 minutes remaining to cut the lead to 1-2 before Game 4.

You may also like to read: “Delly almost died guarding Steph Curry” – J.R. Smith reveals what Matthew Dellavedova went through during 2015 NBA Finals

Poll : 0 votes