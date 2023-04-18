Watch: Harrison Barnes throws down a nasty poster over Klay Thompson

Harrison Barnes is ready to beat his former teammates as he explodes for a dunk over Klay Thompson in their Game 2 matchup. The Golden State Warriors now have the opportunity to tie the series against the Sacramento Kings. Last Saturday, the Kings successfully took the first game, setting the tone for their best-of-seven series against the Warriors.

It appears that Sacramento will not hold back and is ready to risk it all. Harrison Barnes brought the energy in the opening quarter after his teammate De'Aaron Fox stripped the ball from Klay Thompson. Barnes was on the receiving end of the steal and found a fast-break opportunity to take the lead. Harrison held nothing back and posterized Klay in the process.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT Harrison Barnes SLAMS it on Klay Harrison Barnes SLAMS it on Klay 😳 https://t.co/Sre2bvxjUd

NBA fans trolling Harrison Barnes despite delivering a jaw-dropping poster

The former Golden State Warriors teammates went at it in Game 2. Harrison Barnes dunked on Klay Thompson. While the Golden 1 Center crowd went wild, fans on social media weren't too impressed. This is mainly because Barnes didn't efficiently impact the Kings in Game 1 last Saturday.

Harrison Barnes only had 13 points and missed the majority of his three-point attempts. What fans failed to realize is that Barnes' role with Sacramento is to provide solid defense, which has worked well for the team thus far. Last Saturday, the Kings forward came up with three steals. As of the time of this writing, it appears that Harrison might come up with the same amount of steals in Game 2.

However, it seems that his defensive efforts won't be commended, as fans want to see him impact the series offensively as well. As of the 3rd quarter of Game 2, Barnes is struggling to find his shot as he still hasn't made any of his three-point attempts. He's played 20 minutes so far and has only scored 5 points. But it appears that Sacramento can still win, with Barnes mainly providing the defense.

Klay Thompson, on the other hand, is doing everything he can to support Steph Curry and help the Warriors tie the series.

