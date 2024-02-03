WATCH: Heated Steve Kerr gets T'd up for defending Steph Curry getting hit

The matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies heated up in the first quarter, with Coach Steve Kerr on the referee's faces on what he thinks is a missed call on Steph Curry. In return, the four-time NBA champion coach was slapped with a technical foul while the Warriors were down early against the Grizzlies.

The play that Kerr was complaining about started at the 5:03 mark of the first quarter with Steph Curry driving to the hoop by the elbow. He managed to escape the defense of Jaren Jackson Jr. but Vince Williams Jr. was by the rim to contest the shot.

In eluding the defense of Williams, Curry did a 'euro step' and managed to force a layup by the middle of the court. He missed badly but was forced to fall on the ground because of landing awkwardly with John Konchar's leg in the way with a slight arm nudge from the Grizzles forward.

Curry was looking for a referee's whistle and Steve Kerr echoed it, further complaining to the referees while the play was ongoing.

After Williams hit a three-pointer, pushing the Grizzlies' lead to four, it forced the Warriors to call a timeout. Steve Kerr went immediately to any official that he could see complaining about the missed call causing a technical foul.

Fortunately for the Warriors, Williams missed the technical free throw.

Steve Kerr doesn't see the Golden State Warriors beefing up roster around Steph Curry by the trade deadline

As the NBA trade deadline looms, the Golden State Warriors find themselves on the verge of potentially missing out on even the play-in tournament based on their current performance.

There is a widespread belief that the Warriors should capitalize on the remaining years of Steph Curry's prime by engaging in mid-season trades, possibly involving players like Chris Paul and Gary Payton II. However, coach Kerr dismissed such speculations in a recent interview with The Game's "Willard & Dibs" show.

“We’re not going to find better players than [Chris Paul & Gary Payton II] in a trade. It’s exceedingly rare to make a deal where you can upgrade your talent to that level," said Steve Kerr.

The 35-year-old Steph Curry is on his 15th season in the NBA and has continued to play at a high level. In 41 games of 2023-24 season, he has averaged 27.5 points, 5.0 assists, 4.8 three-pointers, and 3.8 rebounds.

Entering their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, they were holding a 20-24 record and two places down from making the NBA play-in tournament. They have only won three in the last nine games.

