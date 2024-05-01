WATCH: Heckler questions Josh Giddey about woman's age as OKC star gets spotted outside Tulane campus

Josh Giddey and the OKC Thunder were in New Orleans on Monday for Game 4 of their series against the Pelicans. After a seesaw battle for three quarters, Oklahoma eventually emerged with a 97-89 victory to sweep the hosts. Giddey and Co. moved on to the semifinals after dispatching the Pelicans in the first round.

Giddey was spotted around Tulane University during some downtime. The video must have been during the Thunder’s stay in New Orleans while the series against the Pelicans was ongoing. The Australian must have gone out to have a look around.

An unsuspecting guy who saw Josh Giddey walking around with a female companion recorded the incident and posted it on social media. He promptly recognized who the basketball player was and immediately started heckling the Thunder guard:

“Is she of age? Is she of age?!”

Giddey and the woman refused to entertain the heckler and moved on without looking back. The basketball player's companion quickly covered her face once she noted the heckler had been recording. The clip was cut short when there was no interaction between the persons involved.

Josh Giddey was in the limelight for the wrong reason back in November 2023. Photos of him and an underaged girl he allegeldy had a relationship with quickly went viral. The OKC Thunder star was 19 years old at that time while the girl was reportedly 15, prompting the police to investigate.

Police cleared Josh Giddey of accusations

After months of thorough investigation, the Newport Beach PD eventually cleared Josh Giddey of the allegations. This was their statement following their "exhaustive examination" of the accusations:

"Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey."

The girl in question and her family reportedly did not cooperate in the investigation, prompting police to actively seek information from other sources. Nothing came out of the allegations eventually.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder and Josh Giddey refused to comment during the entire process. The NBA also allowed the police to conduct its business first before making any comments. Oklahoma allowed Giddey to play despite everything that was going on. The franchise was quietly confident their star had not broken any law.

Giddey continues to be greeted with boos and whistles on the road even after he was cleared of the accusations. He might already be used to the hecklers, like the one who took a video of him around Tulane campus.

