Watch: Hilarious moment as LaMelo Ball is greeted with "Lonzo's better!" chants from the crowd while commentator says, "Fans in Chicago used to be knowledgeable"

The Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls went toe-to-toe last night in an Eastern Conference showdown between two exciting teams. Basketball fans around the world tuned into the showdown as it featured two of the more electric guards in the league in LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball.

The two brothers have shined on the NBA court with their impressive playmaking ability from the point guard position. Although the two have two different styles of play, both continue to thrive when it comes to leading their respective franchises on a nightly basis.

The Chicago Bulls would end up pulling out the victory 133-119, and Chicago fans were quick to let younger brother LaMelo know how they felt while he shot a pair of free throws near the end of the game. Bulls fans continued to chant "Lonzo's better" before time ran out in the fourth quarter. The always popular Charlotte Hornets announcers were quick to voice their opinions regarding the chant as well.

"Fans in Chicago used to be knowledgeable"

It's always funny to see the competitiveness from all aspects of the NBA. The Charlotte Hornets play-by-play announcers have started to grow in popularity over the last couple of years for how passionate they are while calling their team's home games.

Obviously, the Hornets announcers didn't mean much by it, as they are just having some fun with the Bulls fans. The Chicago Bulls and their fans would end up getting the last laugh as they pulled out a victory and find themselves currently with a 14-8 record and in second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Lonzo finished last night's game with 16 points and seven assists, while his brother LaMelo finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists.

It's been outstanding to watch both LaMelo and Lonzo Ball rise as some of the top young point guards in the league. Both players stand out with their electric playing style, especially when it comes to making eye-opening passes on a nightly basis. While LaMelo Ball is known for his offensive firepower, big brother Lonzo is known for his elite ability on the defensive side of the ball.

Both players have enjoyed successful years, but Lonzo's team is the one making some serious noise in the Eastern Conference. Lonzo Ball is averaging 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 44.4% from 3-point range this season.

His little brother LaMelo is averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 37.8% from downtown.

The two won't face each other again until Feb. 9, when the Chicago Bulls travel to Charlotte.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein