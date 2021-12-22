Watch: Hilarity ensues as Candace Parker issues 3-point challenge to Shaquille O'Neal, 'Diesel' takes eight attempts to make a shot from deep

Shaquille O'Neal loves a challenge. He took one given to him by Chicago Sky's Candace Parker during a post-game segment on the NBA on TNT show after the Phoenix Suns-LA Lakers match.

O'Neal and the rest of the NBA on TNT crew featuring Parker, Kenny Smith, and Kevin Frazier were discussing LA Lakers wing Talen Horton-Tucker missing 12 of his 13 attempts from deep during the contest. That was when O'Neal made a claim saying he wouldn't shoot that poorly.

"Listen LeBron's going to be LeBron, he's kicking out to you, listen I'm not a shooter, but I'm not going to go 1 for 13, guarantee you that, wide open, nobody guarding me, I'm not going to go 1 for 13," said Shaquille O'Neal.

Candace Parker acted a little surprised at Shaquille O'Neal's claim, assuming that meant he wouldn't go one of 13 from the 3-point line. O'Neal clarified that by saying he would prefer to attack the rim if he misses his first four shots.

However, he did not shy away from showing Parker that he can make a three-point shot too. Here's a clip of this hilarious segment that had the NBA on TNT crew in splits:

Shaquille O'Neal air-balled multiple shots before finally making a shot. He went one of eight long-range during this challenge.

Shaquille O'Neal claims he was messing with the rest of the NBA on TNT crew after air-balling consecutive shots

Candace Parker issued the challenge to Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal's 3-point challenge issued by Candace Parker did not go as planned for the former LA Lakers legend. He missed his first seven consecutive shots, including a few air-balls, as the rest of the panel continued to mock him. However, O'Neal claimed he was just "messing" with the NBA on TNT crew before attempting another shot, and he ended up making it.

Shaquille O'Neal went berserk after coming through and continued to emphasize the fact that he was just playing around when he missed consecutive shots in the worst possible way.

O'Neal was one of the best post players to have ever played in the NBA. The former league-MVP attempted 22 three-point shots and made just one of them during his 20-year career.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava