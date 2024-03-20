Watch: Hornets' Davis Bertans gets ejected from game for throwing elbow at Jalen Suggs

Charlotte Hornets forward Davis Bertans was ejected in their game against the Orlando Magic after throwing an elbow at Jalen Suggs on Tuesday. Bertans was immediately issued a flagrant-2 foul at the 4:40 minute mark of the second quarter.

The Hornets and the Magic are playing their third game of the season, with Orlando leading the four-game season series, 2-0, winning by 13 points in November and then 12 earlier this month.

Their previous game wasn't as intense as their third matchup. During the play involving Bertans and Suggs, the Latvian forward was trying to get himself open on the post. The Magic guard had his right arm on the forward's shoulder. This led the 6-foot-10 Hornets player to push himself off his defender, which caused him to elbow his face.

Luckily for Suggs, he didn't suffer a major injury after receiving an elbow.

Davis Bertans is flourishing under Steve Clifford

Davis Bertans started the 2023-24 season with the OKC Thunder but was traded midway to the Hornets for Gordon Hayward. Bertans was shipped by the Thunder together with Tre Mann at the February deadline. After being traded, he started to find his footing, thanks to the guidance of Charlotte coach Steve Clifford.

The forward started the season averaging less than three points, while only getting a chance to play for six minutes a game. His scoring output started to blow up as soon as he was traded to the Hornets. Now, he's averaging 9.1 points on 37.4% shooting from beyond the arc.

No one knows what changed for Bertans, but he's gained more confidence in himself now. After their recent loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, the forward talked about how he's changed his approach after getting traded to the Hornets.

"It is a next man up mentality. Especially on this team, there has been a lot of injuries lately," Bertans said. "Everybody has to be ready."

Before their third matchup against the Magic, Bertans talked about how he was looking forward to the game:

"Just get some rest tomorrow and then practice the day after, and hopefully we can have everybody charged up to go full speed in Orlando."

However, no one thought he'd be ejected in their third meeting. Davis Bertans exited the game without a point, rebound or assist.

