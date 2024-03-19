Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 19, 2024

There are five games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday, including the Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic. It's the third matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Magic winning the first two meetings on Nov. 26 in Orlando and March 5 in Charlotte.

Both wins were blowouts, showing how far along the Magic have been this season. They are expected to make the playoffs and even have the chance to finish in the top four. Paolo Banchero was named an All-Star and Jamahl Mosley is a candidate for Coach of the Year.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. They have two wins in their last 10 games, with LaMelo Ball being plagued by ankle injuries for the second straight year. Brandon Miller has lived up to being the No. 2 pick after some initial doubts during the Summer League.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic game is on Tuesday at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthEast-Charlotte and Bally Sports Florida.

Moneyline: Hornets (+670) vs Magic (-950)

Spread: Hornets +13.5 (-105) vs Magic -13.5 (-115)

Total (O/U): Hornets o203 (-110) vs Magic u203 (-110)

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic preview

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off back-to-back losses to the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers. They remained competitive throughout the game and Steve Clifford's defensive approach prevented both defeats from being blowouts.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are looking to extend their winning streak to four games. The Magic have been on fire recently with eight wins in their last 10. They are a game behind the New York Knicks for a top-four slot and four games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 2 spot.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Charlotte Hornets have five players on their injury report, including starters LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams. Head coach Steve Clifford is expected to use the following starting lineup:

PG: Tre Mann | SG: Vasilije Micic | SF: Brandon Miller | PF: Miles Bridges | C: Nick Richards

Due to all the injuries, Clifford's current rotation includes Davis Bertans, Grant Williams and Aleksej Pokusevski.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic have a completely healthy roster and all players are available. Head coach Jamahl Mosley will likely stick to his usual starting five:

PG: Jalen Suggs | SG: Gary Harris | SF: Franz Wagner | PF: Paolo Banchero | C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Mosley usually sticks to his nine-man rotation with Cole Anthony, Moritz Wagner, Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac coming off the bench.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 21.5 points, which is lower than his season average. Banchero is favored to go over, but he has only scored at least 22 points once in his last five games. Take the risk and bet on him to go under since the game could be a blowout.

Miles Bridges is favored to go under 20.5 points against the Magic. Bridges has been struggling with his shot the past two games, scoring 17 and 14 points. Go with the odds and place your bet on Bridges to score less than 20.5 points.

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Orlando Magic are the massive favorites to beat the Charlotte Hornets at home on Tuesday. The Magic are on a winning streak and it's hard to see the Hornets snap it.

Charlotte's defense could give the Magic some problems, but Orlando is likely to pull out the victory. The Magic are also predicted to cover the -13.5 spread and the total is expected to go over 203 points.

