Watch: "I broke the damn chair. That's going viral" - Shaquille O'Neal breaks his chair while recording an episode of his podcast

Shaquille O'Neal has dabbled in almost every aspect of entertainment from movies, television shows and music. O'Neal also has his own podcast called "The Big Podcast with Shaq." On a recent episode, an expected and hilarious moment happened.

Co-host Nischelle Turner and the LA Lakers legend answered some fan questions. One of the questions was about ghosting, which happens when someone abruptly stops communicating with the other person without an explanation.

"Three reasons and three reasons only," O'Neal said. "I don't want to, reason No. 1. Reason No. 2, 'I'm scared she may leave me. I don't want to tell her the reason because she may never talk to me again.' Reason No. 3, 'I don't care.'"

Shaq added that the game of love is all about persuading someone. He said:

"I have to persuade you that you're the one and only. So, you have to persuade your boo too, now. Y'all know what you gotta do."

As the four-time champ was explaining what persuasion is, he leaned back but his chair broke. The two hosts laughed at what happened and you can watch the video below.

"I broke the damn chair. That's going viral," O'Neal said.

Shaquille O'Neal is considered the most physically dominant player in NBA history. In his prime, Shaq was an unstoppable force who led the Lakers to three straight championships from 2000 to 2002. He added a fourth ring in 2006 as a member of the Miami Heat.

The 50-year-old Hall of Famer retired in 2011, reaching more than 400 pounds at one point during the pandemic. He has since lost weight and decided to stay in shape, but he was still too heavy for his hopeless chair.

Why did Shaquille O'Neal decide to lose weight?

Shaquille O'Neal at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The pandemic hit everyone in different ways. Shaquille O'Neal gained weight as the world tried to cope with the coronavirus. But as Shaq's weight went up, a visit to the doctor changed everything.

In an interview with Men's Health last year, O'Neal revealed that his doctor asked him if he wanted to die. The answer was a resounding no as the former MVP decided to get back into shape just in time for his 50th birthday last March.

A combination of a healthy diet and exercise put O'Neal on the right path. He lost more than 50 pounds and remains committed to not letting himself go. Another inspiration for Shaq was that he didn't want to be heavier than his friend and Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley.

"I was really getting fat and really getting chubby," Shaq said in an interview with Brian J. Roberts. "I was like, 'You know what? I want to work out.' Not to the point where I want to be a bodybuilder and eat salad all the time. My new mission is my belly cannot be over my belt, ever.

"Shaq's getting fat and I look cause I was like, 'You know what? I'm getting kinda chubby.' Damn, I look bigger than Barkley. Let me rather than going, so criticism don't hurt me."

Edited by Juan Paolo David