Watch: “I just didn’t want you to dunk on me anymore” – Throwback to Steph Curry’s hilarious reason for drafting Giannis Antetokounmpo for the 2018 All-Star Game

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has revealed why he picked Giannis Antetokounmpo as his teammate ahead of the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

The Warriors superstar was speaking with the defending Finals MVP as the "Greek Freak" thanked Curry for picking him on his All-Star team. Curry replied:

"The joke was: I didn't want you to dunk on me anymore. You came in off this rebound last year and I was like, 'I got it. Oh, no.'"

The "Baby-Faced Assassin" was referring to the time during the 2017 All-Star Game when Antetokounmpo dunked on Curry in a putback effort off a wayward shot by Paul George.

In the 2017 ASG, Antetokounmpo was a starter for the Eastern Conference alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. Curry was part of the Western Conference as the starting guard alongside Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard.

Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo's chemistry in All-Star Games

Chef Curry and the Greek Freak

There were a lot of mumurs and rumors about Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the Golden State Warriors and teaming up with Steph Curry. That would have happened if he declined the super-max contract from the Milwaukee Bucks before the 2020-21 season. However, that did not come to fruition as the "Greek Freak" stayed put and went on to win a championship with the Bucks that season.

Neverthless, the chemistry and interaction between Antetokounmpo and Curry during the All-Star Game makes us wonder what the duo could have achieved. If they had teamed up, they would have in all likelihood dominated the league for the foreseeable future.

There was an incredible moment in the 2019 All-Star Game when Antetokounmpo was the team captain and picked Curry. The duo put on a show in Charlotte as Curry produced a bounce pass for Giannis to make an alley-oop dunk. No doubt, this was the highlight of the game that season.

The duo are frontrunners for the MVP award this season. Both have won the award twice before and we could very well compete in the NBA Finals. The Bucks are among the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and the Warriors are among the Western leaders.

This would make for an enticing matchup as the duo, in terms of the way they play, could not be more polar opposites. Antetokounmpo uses his size and strength, while Curry uses his marksmanship to hurt their opponents.

