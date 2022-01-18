Watch: "I live my chuck" - Shaquille O'Neal posts hilarious video of him caressing Charles Barkley's forehead while lip-syncing to 'Fortune' by Maxwell 

Former NBA superstar and Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal took to Instagram to post a hilarious video of himself fondling former Phoenix Suns superstar Charles Barkley's forehead.

O'Neal, who has over 21 million followers on Instagram, posted the video with a caption that read:

"I live my Chuck."

The song is called "Fortunate" by Maxwell and it is one of the most iconic songs of the 90s. It won Best R&B Single of the Year at the Billboard Music Awards and was part of the movie "Life," featuring Hollywood actors such as Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy. Maxwell was nominated for a Grammy award after releasing the song.

In the video, we see Shaquille O'Neal caressing Charles Barkley's forehead while lip-syncing to the song as Chuck looks on in bewilderment.

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley's history

Shaq and Chuck are part of the show Inside the NBA

Although there appears to be a great friendship and good chemistry between the two on TNT's show, Inside The NBA, O'Neal and Barkley didn't necessarily see eye to eye on things early on. They got into an infamous brawl in 1999 when Shaq was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and Chuck was with the Houston Rockets.

The fight started when Barkley was aggrieved after a foul call and threw the ball right at the back of O'Neal's head. Shaquille O'Neal retaliated immediately and punches were thrown. Both teams' benches needed to be cleared to stop the two from causing more damage. Subsequently, both players were ejected from the game and served with appropriate punishments.

There no longer seems to be any bad blood between the two NBA legends as they get along very well and seem to agree on a lot of things on their award-winning show on TNT. It was reported that their mothers got involved and stepped in to resolve the issue between their sons. As it turns out, their mothers have been friends for over two decades, entirely unbeknownst to Chuck and Shaq.

Shaquille O'Neal still has his moments on set when he taunts Barkley with the four rings he accumulated throughout an illustrious career just to rub in the fact that Chuck retired without winning an NBA championship.

The chemistry that has developed between Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal, along with the other co-hosts, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, is vital to the success of their show. Barkley and O'Neal have managed to put their resentment towards each other from back in their playing days behind them and have gone on to forge a friendship that sits deep with both these NBA legends.

