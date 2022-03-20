Watch: “I’m back, that’s all that matters” - On this day 27 years ago, Michael Jordan played his first game for the Chicago Bulls after returning from retirement 

After winning the 1993 NBA title, Michael Jordan chose to retire early following the tragic murder of his father. He went on to play Minor League baseball to honor his father, who played semipro baseball and wanted his son to consider making the switch.

Twenty months later, Jordan announced his return to the NBA, which sent the media into a frenzy. He missed the entire 1993-94 season and a large part of the following season, but was ready to play basketball again.

On March 19, 1995, he finally got his wish as he was in the starting lineup to face the Indiana Pacers. The stadium got loud due to MJ's presence, and the NBA community was glad to witness greatness once again.

Immediately after the final buzzer, Jordan was asked how he felt, and he said:

"This my first game back, so it's going to take a little bit till I get my timing back but hey, I'm back. That's all that matters."

When the on-court reporter went ahead to ask if he was under any pressure to win the championship upon his return, he replied:

"No, I'm not worried about that. You're not expected to win every time but I'm back here to try to help my team win, and we certainly have a good opportunity."

While speaking in his post-game interview, Jordan talked about how he played, and the necessary changes he hopes to make moving forward.

"If I come in scoring 60 then it looks boring. Now, I have to work my way back up to my caliber of play. It's disappointing that I played bad but this isn't the first time that I played bad in the game of basketball. I'm pretty sure, I hope so, it was the last time."

Jordan shot 25% from the field on 7-of-28 attempts and finished the game with 19 points despite playing 43 minutes.

In the next game against the Boston Celtics, Michael Jordan looked a lot more like his old self as he shot 52.9% from the field and finished the game with 27 points.

Michael Jordan won three championships after his return to the league

Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls

Although Jordan retired after his first three-peat, he led the Chicago Bulls to another three-peat upon his return from retirement. The Bulls did not go past the Eastern Conference semifinals in 1995 but went on an unstoppable run before Jerry Krause dismantled the team in 1998.

Jordan wasted no time in hitting top gear once again. He played every single game from the 1994-95 season to the 1997-98 season, winning three scoring titles and three NBA championships.

Perhaps the Bulls could have gone for championship No. 4 if the team stayed together. However, Jordan chose to retire after the last dance.

