Watch: "I think we need to create a box where we give stuff away too" - Shaquille O'Neal shows his philanthropic side in the teaser for Shaq Life's new episode

In a new teaser for two new episodes of TNT Drama's "Shaq Life," Shaquille O'Neal is finally moving out of his Orlando mansion. As Shaq started packing his belongings with his crew, the NBA great ordered them to separate things in boxes they could give away.

Episodes 3 and 4 of "Shaq Life" Season 2 is set to air on TNT Drama this Thursday. One of the episodes will feature Shaq removing his stuff from his 67,000-foot mansion in Orlanda, Florida. He finally sold it and it's now time to move to a much smaller house, wherein many of his items are not needed.

TNT Drama @tntdrama Wait! @SHAQ is cleaning out his house and throwing away all his stuff... give some of that stuff to us Big Fella! Catch two all new episodes of #ShaqLife Thursday at 9/8c Wait! @SHAQ is cleaning out his house and throwing away all his stuff... give some of that stuff to us Big Fella! Catch two all new episodes of #ShaqLife Thursday at 9/8c https://t.co/yqmByxFEVO

In the teaser video, Shaquille O'Neal can be heard saying that he wants to have a different box for things they can donate. It shows the four-time NBA champion's philanthropic side and how kind he is despite achieving success on and off the court.

"I think we need to create a box where we give stuff away too," O'Neal said.

According to Orlando Weekly, Shaquille O'neal finally sold his mansion for $11 million back in October. The 67,000-foot luxury home used to be the most expensive house in the area listed at $28 million dollars. It took five realtors to sell the mansion, but it finally happened.

"Shaq Life" is a docuseries produced by TNT and started airing last year in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. It stars O'Neal, who juggles his responsibilities as a father, businessman and television personality. Season 1 of the show had nine episodes, while the second will have eight.

Shaq founded "The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation" in 2019

Shaquille O'Neal during the 2019 NBA Awards show.

Shaquille O'Neal is mostly known to basketball fans as a four-time NBA champion who played for the Orlando Magic, LA Lakers and Miami Heat, among others. He is also among the most active and business-minded former athletes on the planet.

And since making his NBA debut in 1992, Shaq has done many random acts of kindness over the years. Even though he's known for spending a lot of money on himself, he also helps other people in need.

To make it official, the 49-year-old NBA legend founded "The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation" in 2019 to support underprivileged youth mostly in Atlanta and Las Vegas. O'Neal owns a lot of houses, but he mostly resides between the two cities.

The Undefeated @TheUndefeated Now this is amazing. ❤️🙌🏾



Shaq partnered with IcyHot to renovate the courts at the Doolittle Complex in Las Vegas.



Then he said if this kid makes the free throw, everyone would get a free laptop. Now this is amazing. ❤️🙌🏾Shaq partnered with IcyHot to renovate the courts at the Doolittle Complex in Las Vegas.Then he said if this kid makes the free throw, everyone would get a free laptop. https://t.co/tjY0I46l6n

The board of directors for "The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation" includes Shaq, Jamie Siminoff of Ring, LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and the foundation's chief revenue officer, Elicia Azali. The foundation has been partnering with local organizations to help donate school supplies across the United States.

Also Read Article Continues below

"The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation" also helped communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by teaming up with companies like Icy Hot and American Express. It's also worth noting that Shaq was inspired by his mother, Dr. Lucille Amir, to be the good-hearted human being that he is today.

Edited by David Nyland