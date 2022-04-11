Watch: "If you lose your bet, I get to babysit your grandson for 30 minutes" - Shaquille O'Neal proposes a hilarious NBA playoffs wager to Charles Barkley

Following the last bit of regular-season action of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Inside the NBA crew saw more antics from the pair of Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley. The duo made a hilarious bet for the playoffs.

With the Brooklyn Nets' defeating the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, they find themselves in seventh place in the East. After the match, Charles Barkley made a sweeping prediction for the Nets in the playoffs. He said:

"If the Miami Heat play the Brooklyn Nets, the Brooklyn Nets will beat them."

Shaquille O'Neal, a former champion with the Miami Heat, had already mentioned that his former team were not afraid of the star-studded Brooklyn team earlier this season.

doesn't think the Heat are worried about meeting the Nets in the first round of the playoffs "Miami wants all that smoke. Cut it out." @SHAQ doesn't think the Heat are worried about meeting the Nets in the first round of the playoffs "Miami wants all that smoke. Cut it out." 😅@SHAQ doesn't think the Heat are worried about meeting the Nets in the first round of the playoffs https://t.co/ITB2saOC6n

Taking up the challenge, Shaquille O'Neal issued a bet to the Chuckster. However, Shaq added a hilarious twist to the wager.

"If you lose your bet, I get to babysit your grandson for 30 minutes."

bet Chuck that the Heat would beat the Nets if they meet in the playoffs "If you lose your bet, I get to babysit your grandson for 30 minutes." @SHAQ bet Chuck that the Heat would beat the Nets if they meet in the playoffs "If you lose your bet, I get to babysit your grandson for 30 minutes." @SHAQ bet Chuck that the Heat would beat the Nets if they meet in the playoffs https://t.co/qOxYpPL1lG

As the league ramps up for playoff action, the excitement surrounding the potential matchups is at a high. With Miami occupying the top-seed in the East, they have emerged as the team to beat. However, with the highly competitive state of the conference this season, it could be anyone's game.

Shaquille O'Neal's odds of winning the wager against Charles Barkley

Kyle Lowry attempts a three-pointer while being challenged by Kyrie Irving

Charles Barkley finds himself on the unfavorable side of the wager considering Brooklyn's position on the leaderboard. Currently in seventh-place in the East, the Nets will have to fight for a spot in the playoffs, a route nobody had expected for the side.

As things stand, the Nets will have to face the Cleveland Cavaliers to secure the seventh-seed for the playoffs. However, a win there will still see them face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal enjoys a positional advantage as the Miami Heat are far and away in the first place.

With the distance between the two sides in mind, the highly sought-after Heat-Nets matchup will only be a reality as a Conference Finals matchup.

While additionally factoring in the standard of competition in the East with teams such as Boston and the reigning champions in their bracket, Brooklyn will have their work cut out.

Given their current form, the Nets could still emerge as winners against the Miami Heat. Although Miami took the season-series against the Nets 3-1, Brooklyn managed to emerge as the winners in the final game.

While this doesn't guarantee victory in the playoffs, it is difficult to bet against the championship pedigree in the side. Led by the superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn have enjoyed the two playing at the highest level in their recent outings.

Given their standing the unfortunate season the Brooklyn Nets have had, they look like a tough matchup in the playoffs. With a point to prove and a lot of momentum on their side, Brooklyn are considered favorites to come out of the East.

