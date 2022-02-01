Watch: Throwback to when Kawhi Leonard left us in splits after suggesting he was going to "walk" to his jersey retirement at San Diego State, on this day 2 years ago

Hilarity ensues when LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has a joke or two up his sleeve. The two-time Finals MVP had reporters in splits during a press conference two years ago. At the time, Leonard was getting his jersey retired at San Diego State. A reporter asked if he was traveling on the team plane to the venue, and Leonard replied saying he wasn't.

The reporters seemed confused, and one of them went on to ask Kawhi Leonard about his alternate travel plans. Here's what Leonard replied:

"I'm gonna walk."

Here's a clip of this hilarious segment (via Clutch Points):

LA Clippers stay afloat despite missing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Leonard and George are out injured indefinitely.

The LA Clippers have had a tough year with both their All-Stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, sidelined indefinitely due to injuries. The former has been out since suffering a knee injury during their Game 4 matchup against the Utah Jazz in the 2021 NBA Playoffs' second-round, while the latter sustained a thumb injury weeks ago.

The Clippers have been gritty, though, competing hard with their available set of players. They arguably have some of the best role players in the league with a list comprising the likes of Reggie Jackson, Markieff Morris, Ivica Zubac, and Terance Mann, among others.

Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E The Clippers will go 4-4 on a road trip without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George that included a 24 point comeback, 35 point comeback, and 14 point comeback. For a team that shorthanded, that's a great final result. The Clippers will go 4-4 on a road trip without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George that included a 24 point comeback, 35 point comeback, and 14 point comeback. For a team that shorthanded, that's a great final result.

Against all odds, the LA Clippers have done well to stay close to the .500 mark and are currently seeded eighth in the Western Conference standings with a 26-27 record. Their record is even better than the LA Lakers, one of the most star-studded teams in the league this season.

Ty Lue has been excellent with his coaching and instilling confidence in his players to do well in the absence of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. There have been reports that suggest that Leonard and George could return to the lineup by late February or March.

If the likes of Jackson and Morris can help the Clippers produce decent performances until then, coach Ty Lue's men will have a fantastic chance of making a deep playoff run with the help of Leonard and George.

The LA Clippers registered their best season ever last year after making their maiden trip to the Western Conference Finals. They will have plenty of confidence to repeat that achievement and could probably make their NBA Finals debut if Leonard and George play at an MVP-caliber level upon their respective returns.

