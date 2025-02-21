Watch: Inside the NBA crew surprises Charles Barkley with wholesome gesture on his 62nd birthday

Charles Barkley turned 62 on Thursday, and his "Inside the NBA" co-hosts went all out to celebrate, gifting him a unique cake made entirely of 62 lemon bars.

Ernie Johnson kicked off the birthday wishes, acknowledging Barkley’s special day while he sported a Team USA jersey, gearing up for the 4 Nations Championship final between the U.S. and Canada.

“Huge day for the Chuckster, because it is birthday No. 62. … What you have in front of you, Chuckster, your favorite, lemon bars — 62 of them. ... I don't know if they'll last the pre-game show.”

Barkley, clearly touched, responded with humor:

“Are you serious? What's y'all gonna eat? … I can't wait for the hockey game tonight. But I want to thank every person sending me a text today.”

"Inside the NBA" has been a staple of basketball coverage since 1989, the same year TNT began broadcasting NBA games. Barkley became a full-time member of the program in 2000.

Stephen A. Smith excited to welcome Charles Barkley, Inside the NBA crew at ESPN

During NBA All-Star Weekend, the league paid tribute to the "Inside the NBA" crew, sparking speculation about their future. However, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal aren’t going anywhere — they’re simply moving to ESPN.

ESPN and ABC have licensed the show from Warner Bros. Discovery, ensuring its continuation despite TNT losing NBA rights. In return, ESPN has granted TNT the ability to air select Big 12 football and basketball games, while Warner Bros. Discovery retains access to NBA content.

Stephen A. Smith enthusiastically welcomed the "Inside the NBA" team to ESPN in November 2024, assuring fans their arrival wouldn’t impact his role on "First Take."

“Here’s the biggest reason why it wouldn’t affect me: All of them are my boys. Ernie Johnson is a phenomenal human being. A great host a great man, I love him to death. Shaquille O’Neal is my brother,” he said.

“Kenny Smith and I go back to my days in junior high school when his brother Vincent Smith used to train me as a basketball player. And then of course there’s the one and only Charles Barkley as well, who I also love dearly."

The move to ESPN comes after the NBA finalized an 11-year media rights deal with Disney, NBCUniversal and Amazon, officially ending its long-standing partnership with TNT. Despite concerns about its fate, "Inside the NBA" will live on — just under a new network.

