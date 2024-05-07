WATCH: Isaiah Hartenstein cashes in 46-footer to beat halftime buzzer

New York Knicks big man Isaiah Hartenstein has given his team much-needed momentum as he banked a hail-mary shot to beat the buzzer before halftime. The Eastern Conference semifinal showdown between the Knicks and Indiana Pacers is underway and both teams have shown brilliance.

During the first half of Game 1 between the two teams, the Pacers made the Knicks work hard on defense. With their high-powered offense, Indiana took charge of the game and never looked back. All the players contributed during the first two quarters, with TJ McConnell leading the team with 10 points.

But the Knicks aren't going down that easily, as Jalen Brunson presented a scoring barrage in the first half. He ended with 18 points on 50% shooting from the field. Josh Hart has also played well offensively, with 11 points and seven rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hartenstein, who started the game at the center position, helped with seven points on the board. This included his 46-foot shot from beyond half-court to beat the buzzer. Watch the video below as the big man hurled his shot to give the team momentum.

Expand Tweet

Because of the Pacers' center Myles Turner and his ability to stretch the floor, head coach Tim Thibodeau opted for Hartenstein to start. The big man is quicker on the defensive end when guarding opposing bigs who stretch the floor. Additionally, he's capable of switching to players like Pascal Siakam.

The Pacers lead the charge in the first two quarters with a 53-49 score. New York needs to find their footing and slow down their opponent's fast-paced offensive game plan.

Also read: Isaiah Hartenstein 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting New York Knicks center, impact and minutes

Isaiah Hartenstein comments on his pending free agency

Isaiah Hartenstein and the Knicks are fresh off a playoff series win against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, even with the team focused on their postseason run, they can't ignore the future of their backup center. Hartenstein will enter free agency as an unrestricted free agent and there isn't any assurance that New York will bring him back.

The big man was asked for his thoughts on his uncertain future going into the summer.

"That’ll come," Hartenstein said. "I mean, I’m getting paid regardless."

Expand Tweet

This season, Hartenstein became a significant part of the Knicks' regular season success. While Mitchell Robinson was there for the majority of the 2023-24 season, the German-American center held down the fort.

Hartenstein played 75 games and had 49 starts in the year. He averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists during that span. The big man shot well, with 64% accuracy from the field.

Right now, Hartenstein seems focused on helping the Knicks with their playoff run and will deal with his free agency once it's over.

Also read: 'Explain your blackness': Josh Hart hilariously gets Isaiah Hartenstein to deep-dive into his ethnicity