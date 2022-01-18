Watch: "It's a celebration, b**ches!" - LeBron James enjoys a cigar with Dwyane Wade on the latter's birthday, Carmelo Anthony also seen in the frivolities

LeBron James led the LA Lakers to a big 101-95 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. After the game, the big win was not the only thing James celebrated. He also smoked some cigars with Dwyane Wade, who was celebrating his 40th birthday.

In a story on his official Instagram page, "The King" shared a video of himself and Wade smoking cigars during a dinner party. Carmelo Anthony was also present in the video, but was not smoking anything. LeBron greeted Wade a happy birthday, adding some NSFW language along the way.

"HAPPY BDAY MY BROTHER @DWYANE WADE!! IT'S A CELEBRATION B**...CHES!!"

It was a reunion for three of the best players from the 2003 NBA Draft. LeBron James was the first pick, with Carmelo Anthony coming in third overall. Dwyane Wade would later get drafted at number five. Chris Paul, the fourth member of the "Banana Boat Crew," was not at the party since the Phoenix Suns were in San Antonio to take on the Spurs.

Wade retired from the NBA in 2019, while James and Anthony are still in the league and play for the LA Lakers. Wade is around three years older than LeBron and Melo, who are both 37-years-old and in their 19th NBA season.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade share a strong relationship

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade during the latter's farewell tour

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are not only former teammates, but also friends for life. The two legends are among the best players of their generation and have even teamed up at various points in their careers.

James and Wade first teamed up during the All-Star weekend and played together for Team USA. In 2010, LeBron would join Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat to form a superteam. The trio went on to make the NBA Finals four times, winning two championships along the way.

They went their separate ways in 2014 when LeBron James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dwyane Wade joined the Cavaliers for one last run together in 2017, but was eventually traded to the Heat at the 2018 trade deadline. LeBron then left the Cavaliers again to sign with the LA Lakers in the 2018 offseason.

Off the court, James and Wade would often be seen together with Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul. The four stars spend some time together in the offseason as are like family.

Dwyane Wade is expected to enter the Hall of Fame next year, while James and Anthony are still playing in the league. Once both players retire, they will be eligible for the Hall of Fame after four years.

NBA History @NBAHistory #NBA75 As we celebrate his 40th Birthday... listen in as 75th Anniversary Team member Dwyane Wade watches and reacts to some of his top career highlights! #NBABDAY As we celebrate his 40th Birthday... listen in as 75th Anniversary Team member Dwyane Wade watches and reacts to some of his top career highlights! #NBABDAY #NBA75 https://t.co/oNZJqTxUZp

