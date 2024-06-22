Watch: Ja Morant channels casual laid-back vibe at his youth basketball camp in Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is getting ready to return to the court in the 2024–25 NBA season. Meanwhile, the 2022 Most Improved Player of the Year shared his knowledge with young kids at his basketball camp in Memphis.

Every year since he entered the NBA, Ja Morant spends time with kids, dreaming of becoming NBA players one day. This year wasn't different, with Morant on the court with kids.

The former second-overall pick casually dribbled the ball with both hands as he watched a group of children do some drills.

The rest of the video shows all the people included in this pro camp and all the kids practicing at this huge facility.

Ja Morant enjoys spending time with kids. He created an AAU team, like many other NBA stars, called Twelve Time.

Morant has to pick up after missing a big chunk of games in the last two seasons. The Memphis Grizzlies had a terrible season thanks to injuries and they will try to bounce back next season, led by Morant.

Why did Ja Morant only play nine games last NBA season?

Ja Morant started the 2023–24 NBA season suspended after he brandished a handgun in a video. The league suspended him for 25 games, following which Morant made his much-awaited debut in December.

However, things didn't go the Grizzlies way last season, as they dealt with plenty of injuries, including Morant's. Only nine games into his season, Ja suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season.

He's now in better shape and this video shows that he at least can dribble the ball. The Grizzlies missed more players due to injuries during the season and, at some point, had 13 players sidelined with injuries.

Morant averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds in nine games last season. The Grizzlies still have an interesting core of veterans and young players. If they stay healthy, this team can make some noise next season.