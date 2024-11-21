Watch: Ja Morant comically protects 5-foot-8 rookie teammate Yuki Kawamura as Grizzlies staff bullies him 

Grizzlies' 5-foot-8 guard Yuki Kawamura has seemingly developed a great bond with fellow point guard Ja Morant. The Japanese rookie has the Grizzlies leader's back, and that was visible as the two hung out before the team's home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

As the guard duo conversed during pre-game team introductions, a Grizzlies staffer jokingly shoved Kawamura. Morant got the staffer back, hilariously showing his elder brotherly-like nature with his new rookie teammate.

Here's the video:

Yuki Kawamura got himself his first NBA gig after an impressive run during the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Grizzlies signed him to a one-year $1.15 million contract with the Western Conference team. He initially joined the team as an Exhibit-10 player but had his contract converted into a two-way deal.

He's played nine games with the NBA team, averaging 2.9 minutes. Kawamura has seen more floor time with the G League, as expected. At 5-foot-8, he is the shortest player in the NBA. Kawamura, 23, has played four seasons professionally in Japan. He entered the NBA draft in 2023 but went undrafted.

Ja Morant has been highly supportive of Yuki Kawamura

Ja Morant is seemingly ensuring Yuki Kawamura feels at home in Memphis with him around. The Grizzlies star has struck an excellent bond with the Japanese guard since training camp. From joining him at the dance camp to teaching him the "too small" celebration, Morant is building excellent camaraderie with Kawamura.

Morant also hyped Kawamura after he scored his first NBA basket against the LA Lakers on Nov. 6 from the free throw line. The Grizzlies star danced in the tunnel after seeing Kawamura's first points of the night. He also retweeted the video on his X account.

"Yuuuuu," Morant wrote.

On Wednesday, Ja Morant shared stats and highlights from Kawamura's impressive G League game on his Instagram story. Kawamura helped the Memphis Hustle to a 123-118 win over the Osceola Magic with a 15-point, 16-assist double-double.

The Grizzlies' two-way prospect lacks size but covers for it with his shooting, speed and IQ. Kawamura's passing and game-reads helped him make a name for himself during the Paris Olympics, too.

He averaged 20.3 points and 7.7 assists for Japan, shooting 40.6% from 3-point range.

