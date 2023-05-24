Watch: Ja Morant puts IG stories for his family, fans speculate in comments

Ja Morant sparked new concern after posting multiple stores of his family in his Instagram stories. The recently suspended Morant shared pictures of his mother, father, sister and daughter, expressing his love for each family member. Morant then ended the stories with a picture of himself and the caption “bye”.

Fans speculated in the comments after the posts. Some were worried for Morant after the cryptic message. Others guessed that Morant may just be saying goodbye to social media and logging off for a while after finding himself in another scandal.

Ja Morant was suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies once again after an Instagram Live video appeared online of him flashing a gun. Morant was suspended earlier this season in March after a similar video was posted on his Instagram account where he flashed a gun while at a Denver nightclub.

The recent video showed Morant driving with a friend vibing to music in the car. His friend was the one who was live streaming on his Instagram account. Morant was then briefly seen flashing a gun in the video while driving the vehicle.

How long will Ja Morant be suspended for?

Morant was suspended indefinitely by the Grizzlies. The league office has not yet issued a punishment following Morant’s recent video. He was suspended eight games for his first incident in March.

He reportedly may be facing a 25-game suspension from the NBA. Commissioner Adam Silver said he was shocked by the second video and warned a harsher punishment was coming for Morant this time after the league concludes their investigation.

Morant is set to make $33.5 million next season. He was in line to make more but missed as he didn't make it to the All-NBA teams.

Ja Morant signed a five-year, $194.3 million contract extension before this season. That number is guaranteed but his contract could increase to a value of $231.4 million if Morant meets certain incentive-based bonuses.

