Watch: Ja Morant spotted grooving at Rod Wave concert during his NBA suspension period for gun incident

Ja Morant is currently serving a 25-game suspension for an incident involving a firearm on social media. In the meantime, the All-Star point guard was seen enjoying himself at a rap concert.

Towards the end of last season, Ja Morant was seen flashing a gun on livestreams multiple times. Following the second occurence, the NBA league office had no choice but to suspend him. Morant is allowed to travel and practice with the team, but cannot suit up in games yet.

Over the weekend, videos surfaced of how Morant has been spending his time during the suspension. The Memphis Grizzlies guard was spotted in the crowd singing and dancing at a Rod Wave concert.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Over the past few years, Rod Wave has become one of the biggest names in Hip-Hop. He currently has over nine million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Memphis Grizzlies continue to struggle without Ja Morant

Last season, the Memphis Grizzlies finished the regular season second in the Western Conference standings. Now, they find themselves with one of the lowest win totals in the NBA through the first month of the year.

Without Ja Morant in the lineup, the Grizzlies have struggled to stay competitive. They sit in 14th place in the standings with a record of 3-13. Only the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons have less wins than them at this point.

Overall, things continue to trend in the wrong direction for Memphis. During one of their recent games, Marcus Smart was seen unraveling on the bench trying to get the rest of the group motivated.

Expand Tweet

The Grizzlies have struggled to stay compeitive without Morant, and still have to wait some time for his return. Their 26th game of the year is scheduled for December 23rd. It is a road game against the Atlanta Hawks. That will be the first game Morant can suit up in, but there is currently no information on when he will make his season debut.

Morant's suspension has derailed the Grizzlies' season thus far. If they want any shot at getting back on track, they'll need him at 100% right away. The Western Conference is as deep as ever this season, making climbing up the standings a tall task. If Morant is prepared from a physical and mental standpoint in a few weeks, this year could end up being a wash for Memphis.

For now, all the team can do is try their best to stay afloat for the coming weeks.