Watch: Ja Morant throws down an electrifying reverse jam in China

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is in China this offseason. The 2020 Rookie of the Year is part of the “Make Them Watch Tour” and has caused a frenzy on social media after pulling off an electrifying dunk.A video of the slam was posted on X on Saturday.Morant, in collaboration with Nike, is hosting clinics and workouts for local players from Friday to Wednesday. He showed off his athleticism during his first-ever Nike international tour, designed to promote his signature sneaker line and inspire local youth hoopers.After suffering an ankle injury last season, Morant told reporters on Dec. 4 that he would not have in-game dunks anymore.&quot;I'm not trying to dunk at all,&quot; Morant said. '&quot;Y'all think I'm lying. I'm dead serious. Sometimes the foul might get called, I still hit the floor, but after the game you might feel that little fall. So I just pick and choose, man. Hey, two points is two points. I get it done. That's all that matters.&quot;While Morant said he wouldn't dunk anymore, he still pulled off some. Most notably, he had an alley-hoop slam against the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 26.Ja Morant praised by rival Steph CurryJa Morant was praised by Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry on July 19.“Ja Morant,” Curry said, via &quot;Good Good Golf.&quot; “I think, pound for pound, he’s the most athletic player in the league. Russell Westbrook in his full prime. John Wall. We always talk about those guys as being the most athletic.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite battling injuries last season, Morant still appeared in 53 games, including the playoffs. The Memphis Grizzlies star guard averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game in the regular season. In the postseason, he recorded 18.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg and 5.0 apg.