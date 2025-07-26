Watch: Ja Morant throws down an electrifying reverse jam in China

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jul 26, 2025 15:56 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors - Play-In Tournament - Source: Getty
Watch: Ja Morant throws down an electrifying reverse jam in China (image credit: getty)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is in China this offseason. The 2020 Rookie of the Year is part of the “Make Them Watch Tour” and has caused a frenzy on social media after pulling off an electrifying dunk.

Ad

A video of the slam was posted on X on Saturday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Morant, in collaboration with Nike, is hosting clinics and workouts for local players from Friday to Wednesday. He showed off his athleticism during his first-ever Nike international tour, designed to promote his signature sneaker line and inspire local youth hoopers.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After suffering an ankle injury last season, Morant told reporters on Dec. 4 that he would not have in-game dunks anymore.

"I'm not trying to dunk at all," Morant said. '"Y'all think I'm lying. I'm dead serious. Sometimes the foul might get called, I still hit the floor, but after the game you might feel that little fall. So I just pick and choose, man. Hey, two points is two points. I get it done. That's all that matters."
Ad

While Morant said he wouldn't dunk anymore, he still pulled off some. Most notably, he had an alley-hoop slam against the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 26.

Ja Morant praised by rival Steph Curry

Ja Morant was praised by Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry on July 19.

“Ja Morant,” Curry said, via "Good Good Golf." “I think, pound for pound, he’s the most athletic player in the league. Russell Westbrook in his full prime. John Wall. We always talk about those guys as being the most athletic.”
Ad

Despite battling injuries last season, Morant still appeared in 53 games, including the playoffs. The Memphis Grizzlies star guard averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game in the regular season. In the postseason, he recorded 18.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg and 5.0 apg.

About the author
Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications