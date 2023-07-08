Watch - Jabari Smith Jr. hits a stunning game winner for the Houston Rockets with less than a second on the clock

Jabari Smith Jr. reminded everyone why many scouts thought he had a legitimate chance of becoming the top pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. While he eventually fell to third, the Houston Rockets were elated to add him to the roster.

In the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League, the former Auburn superstar carried the Rockets to a pulsating win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Smith Jr. stunned a sold-out crowd with this:

NBA @NBA



WHAT A WAY TO OPEN JABARI SMITH JR. WITH THE WILD TRIPLE FOR THE ROCKETS WIN!WHAT A WAY TO OPEN #NBA2KSummerLeague JABARI SMITH JR. WITH THE WILD TRIPLE FOR THE ROCKETS WIN!WHAT A WAY TO OPEN #NBA2KSummerLeague! https://t.co/qYhOWcLbvN

The Blazers looked like they were on their way to winning the game when they led 99-97 after a missed alley-oop from the Rockets. Portland had a 99-97 edge when a late foul was called against them, giving Houston one last chance to win the game.

Jabari Smith Jr. stood on top of the three-point line with .6 seconds left in the game. The former SEC Rookie of the Year winner caught and shot the ball nearly in one motion. Most of the fans who were restlessly waiting for the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets game erupted in celebration with Smith Jr.’s basket.

Smith Jr. finished with 33 points, seven rebounds and two assists. He shot 8-18, including 3-8 from deep. The versatile forward was aggressive throughout the game. Smith Jr. consistently attacked the rim, which was a big reason why he had 17 free-throw attempts.

Jabari Smith Jr.’s 17 freebies were just four short of what the Portland Trail Blazers attempted as a team. He made 14 of his shots and helped keep the Houston Rockets within striking distance of their opponents.

Jabari Smith Jr. led the Houston Rockets’ intriguing young lineup in the win over the Portland Trail Blazers

Jabari Smith Jr. top-scored for the Houston Rockets, but he also had plenty of support. Amen Thompson, the fourth pick in this year’s draft, finished with 16 points, five assists, four rebounds, four blocks and three steals.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Amen Thompson with 9 points in his first 6 minutes! Amen Thompson with 9 points in his first 6 minutes! https://t.co/BOucUueptS

Thompson’s two-way impact was a bright spot for the Rockets throughout the game. He orchestrated Houston’s offense well and was the team’s point of attack on defense.

Cam Whitmore was another player who had a good game for the Rockets. The former Villanova superstar who dropped to 20th in the draft, showed lottery-like talent.

Whitemore had 14 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals. He was explosive and gave the Houston Rockets another exciting option to break down defenses.

Smith Jr. was the best player against the Blazers, but the Rockets will be salivating with what they have on the roster.

