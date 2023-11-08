Watch: Jae Crowder mocks Mikal Bridges' iconic 3-point celebration during Bucks vs Nets game 

Mikal Bridges' distinctive celebration following a successful 3-pointer stands out as one of his most recognizable traits. It has also become one of the most memorable celebrations exhibited by any player in recent history.

Its influence has even extended to the WNBA, as Sabrina Ionescu once emulated the same celebration.

However, not everyone is a fan of it. For instance, after the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Jae Crowder was seen mocking Mikal Bridges' celebration right in front of him.

But it’s all lighthearted and fun in the end as Crowder's playful imitation of Bridges brought laughter from both Bridges himself and Royce O'Neal.

Crowder has shared the court with both Bridges and O'Neale as former teammates. He played alongside Bridges in a total of 127 games throughout his career and had the opportunity to play alongside O'Neal in 107 games.

Crowder continues to be one of the league's most dependable 3-point shooters, boasting an impressive 52% accuracy on 4.2 attempts per game.

Meanwhile, Bridges' 3-point shooting performance has seen a decline. A career 37.5% shooter from beyond the arc, he posted a 38.2% accuracy last year, but this season, it has fallen to 32.6%.

Bridges is leading the Nets with 35.6 minutes per game and is averaging 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Origins of Mikal Bridges' celebration

In February, Bridges credited Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres for inspiring his unique celebration:

“I’ve been waiting to explain where I got it from, I got it from the Padres,” Bridges said. “Every time they would get a double or more, they would look at their sideline or bullpen and they would just point and head turn.”

Bridges specifically mentioned that it was Manny Machado who was his inspiration for the celebration. Machado plays as the third baseman for the Padres:

"I watch the Phillies all the time, so I'd be locked [in]," Bridges said. "And I'm a big fan of Manny Machado. So watching him getting doubles and stuff like that, I'm just watching the game, and I see him just point and turn the head. I'm just like: 'Hmm. I might add that. I might add that in my own little 3-point way.' It stuck."

In April, Machado expressed his appreciation for Bridges' tribute:

"I freaking love it," Machado was quoted by MLB.com as saying. "It's special to see the Padres are on the map. Even seeing other athletes giving us their support, that's pretty special, man. We've got a good thing going."